Over/Under Total Shows Unfair Lack of Faith in Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers won eight games, which was up from five last year, and that was up from two the year before. Things are trending up, and although the first-place schedule this year will be tough, they should continue to improve.

The odds don't think they will, though. DraftKings just released the over/under totals before free agency and the draft, and the Panthers were put at 6.5. Only four NFL teams had lower totals.

DraftKings has released Over/Under Win Totals for next season



Team Total (Over, Under)



Ravens 10.5 (-145, +120)

Bills 10.5 (-125, +105)

Chiefs 10.5 (-105, -115)

Chargers 10.5 (+110, -130)

Patriots 10.5 (+125, -150)

Bengals 9.5 (-115, -105)

Broncos 9.5 (-110, -110)

Texans 9.5… — NFL Nerd (@NerdingonNFL) February 18, 2026

It goes without saying that this is totally off-base. The Panthers had a hard schedule in 2025, and they won eight games. With better players and more development, they should at least be similar to last year, especially with no major free agents leaving.

6.5 wins is a disrespectful line when considering a few teams that have the same or higher over/under predictions:

Cleveland Browns

Tennessee Titans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales on the field in the second quarter | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Panthers played seven playoff teams in 2025 and still won eight games. That includes playing both Super Bowl representatives from each conference. They ended up with one of the hardest schedules based on actual record in 2025.

#NFL 2025 Strength of Schedule Recap

Who Had the Easiest Path in 2025 - and Who Faced the Toughest? pic.twitter.com/bGWjB84N0p — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) January 5, 2026

In 2026, they will face five teams that made the playoffs in 2025, so it might get a touch easier. Of course, surprise teams will show up, and some of the teams will struggle.

Ultimately, if the Panthers could win eight games while facing seven playoff teams, there should be confidence in at least repeating the performance with the 2026 slate.

Maybe they don't make it back to the playoffs because the division was so tight and all the teams (except the Buccaneers) should improve again in 2026. That's a different story, though.

Based on these odds, the Panthers will be picking between fifth and seventh in the 2027 NFL draft, which is just ridiculous. This team is clearly improving, but the oddsmakers would have you believe they're a bottom-five team in 2026.

There wasn't a lot of belief in the Panthers in 2025, and they exceeded expectations and won more than anyone thought they would. Unfortunately, no one learned from that, as they're still not expected to win more than seven games.

