5 Key Things to Know About Broncos vs. Panthers in Week 9

The Denver Broncos defy explanation. Sean Payton’s team entered Week 9 with the league’s 30th-ranked offense and the NFL’s 25th-ranked defense in terms of yards. But the defending AFC West champions simply find a way. Five of the club’s six wins have been by seven points or less. Quarterback Bo Nix has shown a penchant for late-game heroics. After a lopsided 31-10 loss at Kansas City in Week 1, the team has won four straight and six of its last seven games.

At the moment, the defending NFC South champion Carolina Panthers appear headed in the opposite direction. After a 59-37 home loss to the Chicago Bears to kick off the season, Dave Canales’s inconsistent club won three out of four and had few problems putting points on the board.

In their last two games, the Panthers have been outscored a combined 70-32 in losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (43-13) and Green Bay Packers (27-19). By all indications, quarterback Bryce Young could be in for a long day against a potent Denver pass rush. He’s been sacked a combined 11 times and committed four turnovers in those aforementioned losses.

However, inconsistency obviously swings both ways in what should be a very intriguing interconference tilt. It’s also the debut for defensive line coach Todd Wash as the Panthers’ interim defensive coordinator, who takes over for Ejiro Evero.

Panthers vs. Broncos History

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Including Denver’s 24-10 victory over Ron Rivera’s Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium, the Broncos own a 7-2 edge in the lifetime standings in a series that dates back to 1997. This marks the third meeting in five years between the club, with Canales’s club falling, 28-14, in 2024 at Denver in the teams’ last encounter. However, the Broncos’ last appearance in Charlotte resulted in a 23-10 setback in 2022.

First-place Broncos are better late

The final plays of the thriller between the Chiefs and Broncos 👀 pic.twitter.com/D7Ap6b5UPt — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2026

Sean Payton’s team owns a 6-2 record but just a plus-7 scoring differential. The Denver offense has scored 17 touchdowns and the Broncos’ defense has allowed 17 offensive TDs. Payton’s gritty team has totaled a combined 99 points in their first three quarters, and scored 73 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

It would be imperative for Canales’s club to get off to a good start. In their three wins, the Panthers have outscored the opposition a combined 46-26 in the first half and either led or were tied at intermission. In four losses, Carolina has been outscored 94-43 in the first 30 minutes and trailed at the half in each game.

Keep an Eye on Panthers’ RB Chuba Hubbard

Chuba Hubbard runs it in for 6️⃣



CARvsGB on Prime Video

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ZWJfACla4x — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2026

The Broncos have led the league in sacks each of the previous two seasons, totaling 63 QB traps in 2024 and 68 sacks a year ago. This season, Vance Joseph’s defenders have dropped opposing quarterbacks 23 times in eight games (tied for 4th in the NFL). Ironically, Carolina’s Bryce Young has been sacked 23 times.

Injuries saw him take a back seat to Rico Dowdle a year ago. Hence, Chuba Hubbard totaled 134 carries for 511 yards and one TD in 15 regular-season contests (6 starts). In seven games this season, he’s run for 540 yards and five scores on 118 attempts. Denver’s defense is giving up 127.9 rushing yards per game.