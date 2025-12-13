Panthers share concerning update on key starter going into rematch with Saints

Most of the moves that the Carolina Panthers front office made this past offseason have paid off. There are exceptions to the rule, though - and the Tershawn Wharton signing has yet to really deliver like they would have hoped.

The biggest issue is availability, as a series of minor injuries have sidelined Wharton for several games - and it sounds like that may be the case again this week.

The Panthers just announced that Wharton is a late addition to this week's injury report ahead of tomorrow's rematch with the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring issue. Wharton is now listed as questionable. The team is also elevating former first-round draft pick, linebacker Isaiah Simmons off of the practice squad.

The #Panthers added DL Turk Wharton (hamstring) to the injury report today and is questionable for Sunday vs. the #Saints. They also have elevated LB Isaiah Simmons from the practice squad to the active roster. — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) December 13, 2025

After trying and failing to sign Milton Williams to a massive deal, the Panthers wound up settling for Wharton, who inked a three-year deal worth up to $45 million.

While it's significantly cheaper than what Williams eventually signed for in New England, that's still a pretty sizable price-tag, and as yet Wharton has yet to deliver the kind of results you'd hope for from a player at that number.

In nine games this season Wharton has totaled 36 combined tackles, two sacks, three quarterback hits and two tackles for a loss.

Pro Football Focus has Wharton graded out at 40.8 overall, a figure dragged down by an awful 34.8 mark in run defense, combined with mediocre a 57.0 in pass rushing. That 40.8 ranks Wharton 117th out of 128 interior defensive linemen with enough snaps to qualify.

If Wharton winds up not playing, we should see more snaps from another Carolina interior free agent pickup that's been relatively quiet so far this season. In 13 games, Bobby Brown III has posted 18 tackles, zero sacks, zero QB hits and two tackles for a loss. PFF has him at 53.1 overall, ranking 87th at his position.

Brown signed a three-year, $21 million deal - which isn't bad, but you'd have to believe that the Panthers want to see more out of both of them going forward.

As for Simmons, this will be his second appearance for the Panthers this season. He was also active for the team's win over the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago. Simmons was only on the field for 14 special teams snaps, though. Expect more of the same tomorrow - barring another injury at linbacker

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (97) on the field in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Insider’s ‘nightmare scenario’ for the Panthers is a distinct possibility

Bryce Young breaks through to next tier in quarterback power rankings

Why Rico Dowdle, Chuba Hubbard could have monster game vs. Saints