Panthers Should Avoid Brandon Aiyuk Trade As Ridiculous Saga Continues to Unfold

As far as the NFL offseason goes, right now is probably the quietest time of the year. Teams have gone through OTAs, minicamps, and free agency isn't exactly stealing headlines anymore.

So what have been the headlines lately in the NFL? Oh yeah, Brandon Aiyuk went on social media, ranting about being released by the San Francisco 49ers and posting countless videos about his situation. Aiyuk is clearly trying to get out of San Francisco, and the last place he should end up is with the Carolina Panthers.

Panthers Don't Need Any Locker Room Drama

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Brandon Aiyuk is making headlines because of his very public dispute with the 49ers. This situation started as a contract issue, but then Aiyuk got paid, and now there are still problems. After suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, Aiyuk didn't act accordingly. The 49ers receiver didn't participate in the team rehab; because of that, the 49ers had to act.

San Francisco voided $27 million from Aiyuk. This was the remaining amount of guaranteed money left on his deal. Since then, this situation has only gotten uglier, with Aiyuk posting on social media voicing his desire to be released. It's something the Panthers shouldn't even entertain.

Brandon Aiyuk now posts a video announcing he’s “back on tour” and that tickets to come see him can be found on the Washington Commanders website.



Aiyuk is still a member of the 49ers.



The trolling continues. https://t.co/dqEXn8Yr6U pic.twitter.com/AQs4vALlY0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 25, 2026

From the outside, there doesn't seem to be locker room issues in Carolina, and it should stay that way. Almost every year in the NFL, there are teams that deal with internal conflicts, and those become public news. Whether it's a player trying to get their next contract or wanting to leave their franchise entirely, it only causes distractions.

Not only do the Panthers not need any distraction to come in and mess with their rhythm, but Carolina's receiving room is looking like they wont need Aiyuk anyway.

Panthers Receiver Room is Only Getting Better

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Carolina doesn't even need Brandon Aiyuk to be a productive unit in 2026. The Panthers already have their alpha in the room, 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan, who should be a lock for 1000+ yards.

Jalen Coker was an end-of-season surprise around the league, but after a mini-breakout, Coker is ready to put together a full season, and he can notch anywhere in the 700- 1000-yard range this year.

The WR3 spot will be the most intriguing layer of Carolina's offense. Xavier Legette and Chris Brazzell II are competing for the final starting role. Both receivers should get plenty of run; Brazzell brings a pure deep-threat ability that Carolina hasn't had in a while

Even if Aiyuk would fit well with Carolina as a WR3 option, the headache that comes with him isn't worth it.