Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks and More Panthers Injury Updates Entering Week 1

With the Carolina Panthers' Week 1 contest against the Chicago Bears almost here, it's time to take a look at the most important injury updates for Carolina.

Injuries have been a major issue for the Panthers this offseason, as the team has already lost a few key players for the entire year. Carolina has even more players who are on the shelf for at least the first four games of the campaign.

On the bright side, a few players who have been dealing with an injury lately appear set to play in preseason Week 1.

Here's the most notable injury updates for Carolina entering the first week of the 2026 NFL season.

Jonathon Brooks injury update

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) hands the ball off to Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (25) during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brooks has sat out a few practices in a row with what head coach Dave Canales described as "soreness," but Canales also said he's "very optimistic" that Brooks will play in Week 1.

"I'm very optimistic he'll be available for Week 1," Canales said.

The Athletic's Joe Person surmised that Brooks might simply be getting some rest after a lot of offseason reps.

"Brooks got a lot of reps the last couple of weeks while Hubbard was out," Person said. "Think Panthers are just giving him some rest before Week 1."

The last we heard of Brooks, he was riding a stationary bike on Sept. 2. We'll know more on Wednesday, when the Panthers release their first injury report of the week.

Brooks is slated to serve in a 1A-1B role with Chuba Hubbard to begin the season, although we know Hubbard is vulnerable after seeing his role reduced last season during Rico Dowdle's generational run during the middle of the season.

Chuba Hubbard injury update

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) looks on before the game against the Houston Texans at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hubbard missed a good amount of practice time in the offseason due to a hamstring injury, but he has since returned to practice and is slated to be a full go for Week 1.

Hubbard said last month that his absence was about the training staff taking precautions more than anything else.

"Yeah, to be honest, I feel pretty good," Hubbard said last month. "I think the coaches are just — and obviously the training staff — are just trying to take care of me. Obviously, last year I kind of came back a little early and it kind of lingered on for a little bit, so I think it's just them kind of protecting me from myself a little bit. I would have been out the next day if I could've, but I feel good, I feel healthy. Looking forward to Week 1."

Hubbard figures to share work with Brooks this season, although we would give Hubbard the slight edge when it comes to who could receive more work out of the gate because of his experience advantage over Brooks.

Darren Waller update

Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller (83) runs out for player introductions prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Signed in August, Waller has been ramping up since then, but he was able to practice on Sept. 2, according to ESPN's Mike Kaye.

That puts Waller on track to be ready for Sunday, although it remains to be seen how many snaps he'll get.

Waller has a chance to be a big factor in the Panthers' passing attack, as he's the only true receiving threat in the tight ends room, and the Panthers have a questionable wide receivier situation behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.

Players on injured reserve

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Chris Brazzell III (19) practices and avoidance drill during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Chris Brazzell (knee): The rookie is out for the season after suffering a torn LCL in practice.

OL Brady Christensen (hamstring): Christensen was placed on IR after cutdown day and will miss at least the first four games. The Panthers do expect him back this season, though.

LB Bam Martin-Scott (hamstring): Like Christensen, the Panthers expect Martin-Scott to return in 2026, although we can't say for sure how soon after his mandatory four-game absence.

RB Trevor Etienne (ankle): Etienne's ankle injury is not season-ending, general manager Dan Morgan revealed.

OLB Nic Scourton (knee): In what was the most brutal injury for the Panthers this offseason, Scourton suffered a torn ACL in training camp and will miss all of 2026.

Players on PUP list

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OT Iken Ekwonu (patellar): Ekwonu is recovering from a ruptured patellar tendon suffered in the wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams in January. He may miss most of the 2026 campaign, but Morgan expects him back at some point.

DT Tershawn Wharton (neck): Wharton had neck surgery during the offseason and is out indefinitely. He has to miss at least the first four games, but we don't know how soon he'll be back following that time period.

Players on NFI list

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OT Taylor Moton (clot): Moton was diagnosed with blood clots before training camp and will miss the start of the season but is expected to be good to go at some point in 2026.