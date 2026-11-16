Panthers Surge in Power Rankings After Monumental Division Win Over Saints

Try as they might, the Carolina Panthers did not lose their fourth straight game on Sunday. They committed several terrible and ill-timed penalties, and the referees aided that pursuit with some mind-boggling calls against the Panthers.

Despite that, they finally got off the schneid. They went into New Orleans, a house of horrors for them lately, and emerged with a clutch, walk-off victory that never remotely felt secure. It felt like a loss was coming, and they managed to snatch victory from the literal jaws of defeat.

With that, the Panthers broke their losing streak, remained in first place, and got moving back in the right direction in the NFL Power Rankings.

Panthers move back up in NFL Power Rankings

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) makes a catch against the New Orleans Saints | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NFL Power Rankings are totally meaningless, but they generally do reflect how the team is going. A big win usually means a big move up, so even if the placement feels wrong, the direction is the real takeaway.

Last week, the Panthers fell again after a soul-crushing defeat to the Denver Broncos. It was a trend; the Panthers had tumbled lower and lower for three straight weeks after, in the eyes of some, reaching top-10 status.

It's difficult to envision the Panthers ever getting back to that level, but a win is a win and moving in the right direction again, which they are, is key.

After last week, Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer ranked the Panthers 25th. After a big divisional win, they're soaring up to 20th. We can quibble about some teams ranked ahead (Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders), but the important thing is they jumped five spots.

"The Panthers needed to beat the Saints in New Orleans to prove why they were expected to repeat in the weak NFC South. They found a new winning formula between much-improved defense under new coordinator Todd Wash and Chuba Hubbard producing 172 yards from scrimmage," Iyer wrote.

The Panthers could get on a roll next week. They host the Baltimore Ravens, who are without Lamar Jackson, next week, and that is a game they are actually favored in. They could get back to .500, remain in first place, and slide even higher.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The five-loss Panthers are probably better than their record or placement suggests. Injuries have ripped them to shreds more than almost any team in the NFL, and they've been jobbed by the referees on more than a few occasions.

But all that matters at the end of the day is that they're moving up and are in first place in the NFC South. For the first time in weeks, both statements are true.