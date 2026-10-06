Panthers Surge to Unforeseen Heights in NFL Power Rankings After Thriller

The Carolina Panthers are coming off a huge and somewhat stunning win. Facing the favored Detroit Lions despite being at home, the Panthers weathered a storm of injuries once again, but this time they came out victorious.

Where does that leave them in NFL Power Rankings? Moving up to unprecedented heights, in some cases.

Panthers rise in latest batch of NFL power rankings and rightfully so

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan makes a catch for a touchdown | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No matter where you get your NFL Power Rankings from, the Panthers are on the rise. They are among the teams with the biggest jump in the NFL.

On Bleacher Report, the Panthers surged from 21st to 15th in the NFL, a new high. Gary Davenport wrote, "Much like the division they play in, the Carolina Panthers aren't an easy team to get a bead on four weeks into the season."

Davenport said the Panthers are among the best offensive teams in the NFL, and Bryce Young is playing like a top-10 quarterback. Defensively, though, the Panthers have been "erratic," to say the least.

"This is the team that surrendered 59 points to the Chicago Bears at home back in Week 1. The Lions actually out-gained the Panthers in a shootout that included almost 900 yards of offense," he wrote, adding that for now, though, Carolina appears to be the NFC South frontrunner.

Over at ESPN, the Panthers rose from 22nd to 18th in the NFL. " First-year playcaller Brad Idzik and much-maligned QB Bryce Young are steering the ship for the top aerial attack by averaging 301.3 yards per game," Mike Kaye pointed out.

Even CBS Sports' Pete Prisco had to give the Panthers major props, and that is a sentence that has virtually never been uttered before. He moved them from 26th to 18th, making Carolina the single biggest mover in the power rankings.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) makes a pass against Detroit Lions | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Doubling down on rare praise, Prisco wrote, "Bryce Young is earning himself a big payday. He was outstanding in the victory over the Lions Sunday night."

It's even better on FOX Sports. Ralph Vacchiano moved them from 16th to 12th after the inspiring victory over the Lions. "In the worst division in football, they should start to pull away from the pack very soon," he wrote.

All across the board, NFL media members are beginning to praise the Panthers. Despite immense injuries that would have absolutely sunk lesser teams against the Lions on Sunday night, Carolina is moving on up.