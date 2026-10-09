Panthers’ TE Group Has Been Shockingly Good. Here’s Why

Just in case it has gone unnoticed, the Carolina Panthers’ offense is alive and extremely well. Granted, Dave Canales’s team has split its first four games. However, the inconsistency that has plagued his team’s offensive attack in recent seasons is slowly becoming a thing of the past.

Panthers’ offense has come out roaring this season

QB Bryce Young is LOCKED IN on this 32-yard TD pass to Tetairoa McMillan 🔐pic.twitter.com/ysZ75qAsJk https://t.co/LbCD3a9bAt — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) October 5, 2026

Only three teams in the league are averaging more total yards per game than Carolina, which features the NFL’s top-ranked passing game. Quarterback Bryce Young is off to the best start of his young career. He’s already thrown for 1,268 yards and nine scores, and has only turned over the football twice.

Last Sunday night at Charlotte, he and second-year wideout Tetairoa McMillan schooled the Detroit Lions’ shorthanded secondary in the team’s 32-26 victory. Young threw for 329 yards and both of his scores went to McMillan, who snared 14 passes for 192 yards. The 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was targeted a team-high 16 times.

Interesting enough, the Panthers with the second-most targets in the game was veteran tight end Darren Waller. Young threw to him six times and he caught three passes for 36 yards. The tight end position continues to enjoy a revival in Charlotte, and this chart may explain one reason why.

Darren Waller has the highest separation percentage out of all the NFL TEs



Tommy Tremble has the 3rd highest https://t.co/A6tLw9oxSv — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌🏽 (@PanthersAnalyst) October 6, 2026

The tight end position is making a comeback in Carolina

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the team’s 2-2 start, Waller, Tommy Tremble, and Mitchell Evans have been targeted a combined 41 times. They’ve combined for 30 catches, which has added up to 296 yards and two touchdowns—with Waller catching both of those scoring tosses in the club’s 34-3 rout of the Falcons at Atlanta in Week 2.

In Canales’s first season as the team’s head coach, his tight end saw 86 passes their way. They totaled 60 catches for 595 yards and just three touchdowns. The numbers were up slightly in 2025. A total of 99 targets resulted in 78 receptions for 638 yards and five TDs in 17 regular-season contests.

Panthers’ QB Bryce Young is embracing a new offensive approach

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, the team’s top five leaders in receptions were McMillan (70), running back Rico Dowdle (39), wideouts Xavier Legette (35) and Jalen Coker (33), as well as running back Chuba Hubbard (30). Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders was sixth with 29 catches. It’s a much smaller sample size but this season, the list is led by McMillan (26), Coker (18), Waller (13), Tremble (11), and Hubbard (10).

Keep in mind that offensive coordinator Brad Idzik is now the play-caller after Canales handed those duties over to him during the offseason. There seems to be a lot more diversity in the Panthers’ passing attack, and the reigning NFC South champions (off this week) look a lot more dangerous these days on the offensive side of the football.