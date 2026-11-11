Why the Panthers Stayed Quiet at the Trade Deadline and What It Means for 2027

The Carolina Panthers were open to exploring a trade leading up to Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. The team has been plagued by injuries, particularly at cornerback, and the Panthers have struggled to string together wins of late.

But when the 4 p.m. deadline came and went, general manager Dan Morgan hadn't made a trade.

The fact that the team could have used help, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, is not lost on fans of the Panthers. However, the salary cap situation of the team, as well as the 2027 draft picks that the team currently holds, may help explain why Morgan stood pat.

Why the Panthers Didn't Make a Trade

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After losing three straight games, the Panthers were 3-5 heading into the deadline. Despite their losing record, the Panthers still held first place in the NFC South.

Many of the Panthers' needs were at cornerback. With Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson dealing with injuries, the Panthers could have used help at cornerback as well as with their pass rush.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales had stated earlier that the team was open to exploring possible trades. However, according to Panthers Wire's reporting, Canales explained that the front office had to consider what the team needed as well as what it could afford.

That doesn't mean the Panthers were going to make a trade just to make a trade.

The Panthers are in the midst of building a roster for several years, and a trade for a player who would only be on the team for a few months and cost a valuable draft pick might not make sense for the team. There is still a lot of work to be done on the current roster, and that would cost the team more than just this season.

They can still get players back from injured reserve. That is not to say that they will return to their previous form, but they can still be of value to the team.

This does not mean that Morgan made the right move. If the secondary continues to be a problem and the Panthers miss out on the playoffs, fans will be left wondering why the team didn't make a move when it had the chance.

But keeping those future assets could also end up being the better move.

Carolina's Salary Cap Situation Played a Factor

Feb 1, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers team owner Dave Tepper speaks during the introductory press conference for new general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest obstacles for the Panthers was their salary cap. Carolina had limited cap space heading into the deadline, which would have made it difficult to bring in another high-priced contract.

The Panthers eventually made a financial adjustment.

For reference, the Panthers restructured Taylor Moton's contract to convert $5.3 million of his salary into a signing bonus. According to NFL Trade Rumors, citing Spotrac, that created roughly $3.5 million in additional cap space for the 2026 season.

The restructure created more space for the Panthers to sign players in the second half of the season, but that doesn't mean a trade was in the cards for the team.

Moton's reported 2027 cap hit will be approximately $30.2 million.

And that's the part of the decision that shouldn't be overlooked.

Even if the Panthers used the extra space to bring in a player, they could be taking on another contract as well as possibly giving up some draft picks. There are still many holes to fill on the current roster, and making a trade for a player who would only be on the team for a few months might not make sense for the team.

As previously discussed, the Panthers have invested quite a bit in this roster already, and there will be more decisions to be made in the offseason. Having some flexibility in terms of the salary cap will be key for Morgan in free agency.

The Panthers Have Eight Draft Picks in 2027

Apr 25, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; General overall view of the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in downtown Nashville. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers also have eight selections in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The official breakdown of the Panthers' draft picks includes the following:

Carolina has its original first-, second-, third-, fourth-, sixth- and seventh-round picks, as well as an extra fourth-round pick from the Vikings and a conditional seventh-round pick from the Eagles.

The extra fourth-round pick came in the Adam Thielen trade with the Vikings. Carolina sent its 2027 fifth-round pick to Minnesota as part of that deal, which is why the Panthers currently don't have a pick in the fifth round.

The additional seventh-round selection came in the trade that sent quarterback Andy Dalton to the Eagles in March.

The eight picks that Morgan will have to work with in the 2027 NFL Draft will allow him to add more young players to the roster at positions of need. He can also use the picks in trades to move up in the draft to get a prospect that he believes can be a starter right away.

In terms of the current roster, the Panthers have a lot of needs at cornerback and pass rusher, as well as on the offensive line. They also have a lot of decisions to make on the current roster.

Having more selections at least gives the Panthers more opportunities to improve the roster without taking on expensive veteran contracts.

Did Dan Morgan Make the Right Decision?

While some fans may have wanted the Panthers to make a trade before the deadline, it's worth noting that the team was still in first place in the NFC South. Another defensive player could have helped the team's chances of making the playoffs.

But the Panthers were also 3-5 and had shown there's still plenty of work to do before they could become a consistent contender.

As previously discussed in the Panthers on SI story about the loss to the Denver Broncos, Carolina was weighing whether to trade for a short-term fix to try to win now or to keep its assets to try to build a long-term contender.

Morgan didn't make a trade, so the Panthers will have to make do with what they have, as well as the injured players who return.

If the Panthers win the division and make the playoffs, there probably won't be many complaints about what happened at the deadline. But if injuries continue to pile up and the defense struggles, Morgan's decision will be a hot topic.

For now, Carolina still has eight draft picks in 2027 and some additional cap space to work with this season. Whether standing pat was the right move will depend on what happens over the next several weeks and how Morgan uses those resources when the offseason rolls around.