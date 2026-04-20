What Happens If the Panthers Trade Down? Mapping Every Realistic Scenario

Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan has been one of the most aggressive GMs in the draft since taking over in 2024. He's set to helm his third draft, and there's a good chance the Panthers move up or down the draft board at various spots.

Historically, this has meant that the Panthers have traded up. They moved up for Xavier Legette, Jonathon Brooks, and Nic Scourton in the last two drafts. They could do it again this season, and that includes moving in the first round.

What if they move back? It's not typically Morgan's strategy to move back, but they mulled just that last year when the Los Angeles Rams called for the eighth pick. They stood pat, but it's something that nearly transpired. What if it happens this year?

What if the Panthers move back?

The Carolina Panthers logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Panthers move back in the NFL draft, it will not be too much further than the 19th pick. Dan Morgan is well aware of the team's status as a division champion in a weak division, so they're not going to sit back and act like this is a flawless roster.

They know the impact of a first-round pick, so we don't expect them to move down much further than the mid-20s if they do entertain other offers. The most likely scenario is if several of the prospects they like are still on the board.

If Kenyon Sadiq, KC Concepcion, Omar Cooper Jr., Denzel Boston, Dillon Thieneman, and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren are all on the board, it is extremely plausible that the Panthers would move back to the mid-20s and take whichever one is still available.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) against the Miami Hurricanes | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is the benefit of having done so well in free agency. They have options, which could open them up to taking whoever in the first round at any pick. That could mean trading down.

Another scenario is if most or all of those prospects are off the board. That's a long shot, but if the Panthers don't have one of their preferred targets on the board, then collecting more picks and moving down for Akheem Mesidor or Cashius Howell, two prospects who probably are not worth the 19th, makes sense.

The Panthers could also move down to get Peter Woods, which is the wild-card scenario. There's not a lot of consensus on where he should be drafted, and he makes some sense for Carolina, but not at 19. If they move back in the first round, he becomes a much more realistic target.