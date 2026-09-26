Panthers Could Turbo-Charge Season With This Blockbuster Trade Proposal

The Carolina Panthers are 1-1 through two games, but it looks like they have an offense that could make a deep run in the playoffs. The defense has more question marks after giving up 59 points in Week 1 and three in Week 2.

Some perceived holes on the depth chart have actually been strengths. The linebacker corps is good with Devin Lloyd and late arrival Bobby Okereke. The secondary has bounced back from a poor preseason.

The pass rush has been solid, and Pat Jones' return will bolster that. The running back room, buoyed by an excellent start for Chuba Hubbard, is fine, even with Jonathon Brooks' injury. All the pass-catchers, including the tight ends, look pretty good.

What does that leave? The defensive interior, which has been abysmal. Trading for Jeffery Simmons could fix that and then some.

The Panthers should trade the farm for Jeffery Simmons

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) stands during the National Anthem | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers have allowed a positive gain of at least one yard on 96% of rushing attempts this year. That is an issue with the defensive line not getting push or being able to tackle the running backs. It has to change if this inspiring start is going to turn into a second consecutive playoff berth.

Trading for Jeffery Simmons would cost an insane amount, an amount we're not sure is worth it at this point. But the defensive lineman is under contract through 2030, and the Panthers have committed to building up the defense. This would fix the most glaring hole.

To make it work financially, the Panthers would have to part with a fairly sizable contract: Robert Hunt. This would create a hole on the other side of the line, but Hunt hasn't been particularly great this year, and Brady Christensen could be a serviceable plug-and-play guard until next season.

Simmons could be on one side of the defensive line with Derrick Brown on the other. Bobby Brown III could split those two as the nose tackle, with Lee Hunter rotating in and out along with Cam Jackson.

And when Tershawn Wharton comes back, the Panthers can use him rotationally as well to keep everyone fresh. The interior of the defensive line has arguably been the biggest weakness for the Panthers this year.

The matter of draft capital is perhaps more worrisome. It would likely cost two first-round picks and more, so the Panthers would be hurting in a few years. Simmons, one of the best defensive players in football, would be worth it.

Carolina Panthers guard Robert Hunt (50) looks on during a preseason game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trading Robert Hunt, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 third-round pick, and a 2029 first-round pick to a Tennessee Titans team that is going nowhere right now would probably work for both sides. The Titans need assets, and they could use Hunt to help turn Cam Ward around (like he and Damien Lewis did for Bryce Young).

The Panthers would be going all-in after winning eight games a year ago, but they already started going all-in by spending big on Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips. Why not keep the aggression up?