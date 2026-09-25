Panthers Could Send a WR to Colts With Alec Pierce Out, Keenan Allen Facing Suspension

Things can change pretty quickly in the NFL, and right now the Indianapolis Colts have a problem at wide receiver.

Alec Pierce is headed to injured reserve with a heel injury and will miss at least four games. Then there is Keenan Allen, who is reportedly facing a possible suspension of at least three games stemming from his August arrest.

Indianapolis has already brought in Darius Slayton, so the Colts aren't just sitting around doing nothing. Still, if Allen ends up missing time too, I'm not sure adding Slayton alone is going to be enough.

That's where I think the Panthers could come in.

Could John Metchie III Be an Option?

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver John Metchie III (13) runs the ball during the third quarter of the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

John Metchie III is in a kind of tough spot in Carolina right now. It's not because he can't play. The Panthers just have several guys ahead of him.

Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker aren't going anywhere, and Xavier Legette is still a big part of what Carolina is trying to do. When everybody is healthy, where exactly does that leave Metchie?

Now, I'm not saying Carolina should just be looking to get rid of him. Coker and Legette are both dealing with injuries this week, and we all know how quickly that can change things in the NFL. Having too many receivers is a pretty good problem to have.

But if the Colts called, I would at least answer the phone and see what they're offering.

Metchie isn't going to Indianapolis and suddenly replace everything Pierce does. That's not what I'm saying at all. The Colts already signed Slayton, who gives them another veteran option and already has experience playing with Daniel Jones.

This would be more about adding another guy who can play if Indianapolis suddenly finds itself without both Pierce and Allen.

For Carolina, I think it's pretty simple. If Metchie isn't going to get many opportunities once everyone is healthy, could the Panthers turn him into a draft pick? I'm not giving him away just to make a trade, but if somebody makes a decent offer, I think you have to listen.

There hasn't been any report that the Colts have called Carolina about Metchie, so I'm definitely not saying a trade is about to happen.

I just think it makes some sense.

The Colts could need another receiver. The Panthers have one who may have a hard time getting on the field. If Indianapolis makes that phone call, I think it's at least a conversation worth having.