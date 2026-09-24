Panthers Could Trade For Commanders Star to Fix Biggest Defensive Issue

The Carolina Panthers have been hot and cold on defense over the past two weeks. In Week 1, the Panthers posted one of the worst defensive performances in franchise history, allowing the Chicago Bears to total over 550 yards of offense and 59 points.

Week 2 was a huge improvement, but against a much worse offense in the Cooper Rush-led Atlanta Falcons. Carolina forced 5 turnovers in their 34-3 win at Atlanta: 3 interceptions and 2 fumble recoveries

Theres one issue that still hasn't been fully resolved: the run defense. Carolina has done a poor job of stopping the run, with the worst run-stuff percentage in the NFL, at 4%. Maybe it's too early to tell since it's only been two weeks and Week 1's performance was so bad, but theres reason to be cautious about the defensive front.

Upgrades are always on the horizon, though. Carolina can make a major upgrade to their defensive front that would complement star DT Derrick Brown well.

Panthers Named a Suitor for Daron Payne

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Not a superstar acquisition, but Carolina doesn't need that anyway. The Panthers already have their superstar in Derrick Brown, but a veteran who knows how to play at a high level would only help, and the price isn't too steep.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox released his NFL trade block big board ahead of Week 3. On Knox's list of the league's top 10 trade candidates in the league is a reliable defensive tackle who could become an instant starter in Carolina.

Daron Payne has spent his entire career in Washington, highlighted by a Pro Bowl season in 2022, where Payne posted 64 tackles and 11.5 sacks. Payne hasn't totaled over 60 tackles since that '22 season, but would still immedeatly start over Bobby Brown III.

Since 2022, Payne has posted 53, 42, and 46 tackles, a decline from his elite season, but still productive nonetheless. Two of those three seasons would be a career high in tackles for Bobby Brown, whose best is 44 tackles, and it wasn't even for the Panthers; it was with the LA Rams.

What Daron Payne Would Cost for Carolina

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No player compensation would be needed, but Carolina would have to give up a draft pick. According to Knox, the Panthers would have to give up a third-round pick to get Payne.

It's certainly a risk for Carolina; the Panthers would have to keep in mind that Payne is a free agent at the end of this season, and there are already multiple major decisions already loom over Carolina's front office, mainly the Bryce Young and Mike Jackson contracts.

That said, if Carolina truly believes they can win, and the offense continues to thrive as it has, then a win-now move on defense would make all the sense in the world.