Panthers’ WR Jalen Coker's Big Breakout is Upon Us

When he has taken the field, he has certainly made the most of his opportunities. Wide receiver Jalen Coker was an undrafted free agent from Holy Cross who joined the Carolina Panthers in 2024. He ended up playing in the total of 11 games, making four starts, and snaring 32 passes for 478 yards and three touchdowns.

This past season, his numbers looked eerily familiar but context is very important here. Once again, Coker played in 11 regular-season games, all of those after he missed the first six weeks of 2025 dealing with a quadriceps strain during training camp. Once he returned, he finished with 33 receptions, good for 394 yards and three TDs.

Panthers’ WR Jalen Coker closed out 2025 in impressive fashion

Probably my favorite Bryce Young throw against the Rams 🤌



Easier to see the anticipation he threw this with from the all-22 angle, but just a perfectly timed, beautifully layered throw just over the LB. Drops it right in Jalen Coker’s bread basket. 51 yards.



And THE CROWD 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Zow9XLVftE — Keep Purring Podcast (Ben) (@KeepPurringBen) January 12, 2026

More context. In his first six outings of ’25, Coker was targeted 19 times and caught 14 passes for 150 yards and zero touchdowns. That changed the final five weeks of the season, as well as in the playoffs vs. the visiting Los Angeles Rams. He closed with 19 grabs for 244 yards and three scores. In the wild 34-31 setback to Sean McVay’s club, the unsung performer saw quarterback Bryce Young aim his way 12 times. He finished with nine catches for 134 yards and one TD.

Combine Coker’s regular-season final five-game dash and his playoff performance and there’s a total of 28 receptions for 378 yards and four trips to the end zone. And the best may be yet come if you consider his second season compared to his rookie year.

WR Jalen Coker was an improved player in his second season

Dave Canales: Jalen Coker looks great and fit; continued chemistry with Bryce Young will help me take the next step this season. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/q65Wpv0CgK — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) May 26, 2026

While the 6’3”, 213-pound target averaged three more yards per reception (14.9) in 2024 than this past season (11,9), Coker’s catch percentage in 2025 was an impressive 76.7. That’s quite the improvement from his debut campaign (69.6). And that pretty much followed form in the postseason vs. the Rams in which he caught 75.0 percent of Young’s throws.

Down the stretch this past season, the tandem of Coker and 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan emerged as quite the formidable duo for Young. Dave Canales's starting signal-caller hit on a combined 110-of-175 throws (62.9 percent) for 1,144 yards and nine touchdowns in Carolina’s final six overall outings.

Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan were a potent duo late in 2025

Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

When you combine Coker’s last six outings and add in McMillan’s 19 catches for 312 yards and two scores in those same games, that’s a total of 47 receptions for 690 yards and six TDs from a very young and up-and-coming tandem.

The next step for Coker is to play a complete season. There’s little doubt that the talented performer is trending upwards these days. He proved to be a problem for opposing defenses late this past season and his best work may be yet to come.