Panthers Young Player Power Rankings: Monroe Freeling, Tetairoa McMillan & More

The Carolina Panthers have spent the last few years trying to build a young core that can grow together. Through the first two weeks of this season, we are starting to see some of those players take on bigger roles.

Some are putting up numbers that are hard to ignore, while others are doing their job without getting nearly as much attention. It is still very early, and two games aren't enough to tell us exactly what any of these guys will become. However, we have seen enough to start having some fun with it.

Here are the four young Panthers who have impressed me the most through the first two weeks.

4. Jonathon Brooks

Jonathon Brooks hasn't gotten a huge workload yet, but we have seen flashes of what he can bring to this offense.

Brooks has 30 rushing yards on nine carries through two games. Those numbers aren't going to get anyone overly excited, but he has also caught two passes for 43 yards and has shown some of what he can do when Carolina gets him the ball in space.

Chuba Hubbard is still the starter, and I don't see that changing anytime soon. Brooks doesn't need 20 carries every week to make an impact. I just want to see Carolina continue finding different ways to get the ball in his hands.

Sep 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (25) rushes and is tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson (26) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Monroe Freeling

Monroe Freeling probably isn't going to get talked about as much as some of the other guys on this list. That just comes with playing offensive line.

However, starting at right tackle as a rookie is a pretty big responsibility. Carolina didn't use a first-round pick on Freeling to have him sit on the sideline, and they haven't wasted any time putting him out there.

Freeling has started both games and played every offensive snap against Atlanta. Of course, there are going to be some mistakes along the way. He is a rookie playing one of the toughest positions in football.

Still, Bryce Young has looked pretty comfortable in the pocket through the first two games, and Freeling deserves some credit for that. Sometimes, with an offensive lineman, not hearing his name called all afternoon isn't a bad thing.

2. Tetairoa McMillan

Tetairoa McMillan could very easily be No. 1 on this list.

After going over 1,000 yards as a rookie, McMillan has picked up right where he left off. Through two games, he has 10 catches for 176 yards, including five catches for 101 yards against Atlanta.

One thing I like about McMillan is that Carolina doesn't have to force him the football for him to make an impact. Bryce Young has several guys he can go to right now, but McMillan is still finding ways to make plays.

We already knew how talented he was after what he did as a rookie. Now we get to see what he can do with another year under his belt.

Sep 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) makes a catch during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Jalen Coker

Right now, I have to put Jalen Coker at No. 1.

Coker came out in Week 1 and had the type of game that immediately got everyone's attention. After a performance like that, the question is always whether it was just one great game or the start of something bigger.

He followed it up with eight more catches for 66 yards against Atlanta. Through two games, Coker has 16 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns. He currently leads Carolina in both receptions and receiving yards.

The other thing that stands out is the trust Bryce Young seems to have in him. Young has plenty of options in this offense, but Coker continues to get the football. That tells me just as much as the numbers do.

Could McMillan take this spot next week? Absolutely. Freeling could continue moving up as he gets more comfortable, and somebody not even on this list could have a breakout game.

That's what makes doing these rankings fun. I don't expect this list to look exactly the same a few weeks from now.

For right now, though, Coker has earned the top spot.