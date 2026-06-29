Pete Prisco Disagrees With NFL Top 100, Shockingly Ranks Only 1 Panthers Player

If you've followed the Carolina Panthers for any amount of time, then you've probably run into an anti-Carolina take from Pete Prisco. The CBS Sports insider has really never been positive about this franchise or its players.

He has long been a big detractor of Bryce Young. Though not comparable, he was also a detractor of Cam Newton while he was literally the face of the NFL. He, for some reason, seems to dislike the Panthers.

His latest top 100 NFL player ranking will do absolutely nothing to dissuade those theories.

Pete Prisco's top 100 list will have much fewer Panthers than the actual list

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks for his receiver during the first day | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The NFL top 100 is voted on by NFL players. They see these guys play, and they vote on the list. It is, in all likelihood, a more accurate list than one from someone who doesn't and never has played in the NFL.

The NFL top 100 ranked Bryce Young the 98th-best player in the NFL, which suggests a few Panthers will make the list ahead of him (the list is released slowly over the offseason). It is extremely likely that Jaycee Horn, Jaelan Phillips, Devin Lloyd, Tetairoa McMillan, and Derrick Brown will land on the list.

That would give the Panthers about six top-100 players, which is a pretty solid amount. But according to CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco, the Panthers don't have six. They don't have anywhere close to that. They have just one.

He ranked Derrick Brown 90th. That's it. He said, "He is a force against the run and returned from injury in 2025 to show that again. He also posted a career-high five sacks."

That's all well and good. Brown being 90th is way too low, but at least he landed on the list. You could argue that Young should be left off since 98th is barely cracking the list anyway. But leaving the rest of them off entirely is unbelievable.

It is probably true that Brown is the Panthers' best player, but that's why 90 is so low. He should be way higher (and he will be on the NFL's legitimate list).

Is Jaycee Horn a little overrated? Yes, but he's still definitely a top-100 player. Devin Lloyd was a second-team All-Pro last year, so not making the list is unfathomable.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) makes the catch during the first day | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Tetairoa McMillan is the Rookie of the Year. Prisco does not like Young, so he should be even more enamored with McMillan because he thrived with what the analyst perceives as a bad quarterback, but McMillan isn't ranked.

The Panthers aren't an elite team, but they certainly have more than one top-100 player. And as the rest of the NFL's list comes out, Prisco's will be put to shame.