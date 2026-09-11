Predicting Panthers Games Ahead of Daunting 2026 Schedule

How are the Carolina Panthers going to do this year? They face one of the NFL's most daunting schedules. It's ranked third-hardest, to be exact.

Initially, we predicted a final record of 9-8. You can check the initial predictions game by game here. Things have changed since then, though. Injuries have occurred, and the preseason laid bare that some teams are better and others are worse than we expected.

Week 1: Bears 27-Panthers 21

The Bears are a really good football team, and their offense is hard for any defense to pin down. Ben Johnson has the creativity to really wreck Ejiro Evero's scheme regardless of the talent. Right now, we don't know that the Panthers' offense can keep up.

Week 2: Panthers 31, Falcons 17

The Falcons are one of those teams we know are worse than we thought. Tua Tagovailoa was bad, and their defense will be ravaged my absences, most notably up front. This one should be comfortable.

Week 3: Panthers 24, Browns 14

The Browns are as bad as we thought, and they've since traded Myles Garrett. Deshaun Watson doesn't scare anyone, so this should also be a pretty easy win.

Week 4: Lions 33, Panthers 27

We mentioned Ben Johnson offenses, and the Lions still have the remnants of his team around. They'll also be out to make sure they don't miss the playoffs like last year, and primetime is never kind to the Panthers.

Week 6: Panthers 23, Eagles 20

After the bye week, the Panthers have a huge rest advantage here, and the Eagles are known to start slow, plus an all-new offensive staff and no AJ Brown might give the Panthers a slight advantage.

Week 7: Panthers 28, Buccaneers 24

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers and Panthers are very evenly matched, so Carolina can just bareky eke out the win this time, setting up a potentially important rematch later.

Week 8: Packers 35, Panthers 21

The Packers are really good, and there's a chance they'll have Micah Parsons back by this week. Lightning won't strike twice in Lambeau Field.

Week 9: Broncos 24, Panthers 10

The Broncos have an outstanding defense, and they now have more than enough on offense to give the Panthers' defense fits.

Week 10: Saints 23, Panthers 20

The Panthers don't do well in the Superdome, and the Saints look like a better team this year. They should be able to once again take Carolina down at home.

Week 11: Ravens 40, Panthers 23

The Ravens are better in all three phases, and with improved coaching around this roster, it is difficult to see Carolina remaining competitive in this one.

Week 12: Buccaneers 28, Panthers 20

The Buccaneers had a really good draft, and it might compensate for their poor free agency. Even with a bad coaching staff, there's enough talent to split with Carolina.

Week 13: Panthers 29, Vikings 26

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles out of the backfield against the Carolina Panthers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Panthers might have trouble with Brian Flores' defense, but they should also have enough talent to give Kyler Murray (seven turnovers in five games against Carolina) fits on defense.

Week 14: Panthers 35, Saints 27

The Saints are improved, but so are the Panthers. There's just not enough of a talent gap on either side anymore to predict a sweep, which was shocking in 2025.

Week 15: Bengals 36, Panthers 29

The Bengals seem to finally have a defense, and they have always had an elite offense. It should be a fun matchup, but the Panthers can't keep up with Joe Burrow and company all game long.

Week 16: Panthers 30, Steelers 22

Put simply, the Steelers weren't very good last year, and they downgraded at coach while Aaron Rodgers got older. Rico Dowdle's revenge game won't save them.

Week 17: Seahawks 38, Panthers 20

The Seahawks didn't get much worse over the offseason, and they will probably manhandle the Panthers once again.

Week 18: Panthers 24, Falcons 21

The Falcons will be healthier by this point, but they're still a disaster waiting to happen, so the Panthers should sweep them once again.

Final record: 8-9