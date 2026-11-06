Ranking the Panthers’ Top NFL Trade Deadline Targets From Realistic to Delusional

The Carolina Panthers are in a difficult spot with trades. Sunday's game, win or lose, will tell us a lot about what the Panthers should do at the deadline next week. Before that, though, there are several intriguing candidates on the trade block, allegedly.

So, here are the players we think could be good trade candidates for the Panthers, ranked from most realistic to most delusional.

Eagles CB Riq Woolen

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen (2) defends a pass attempt to Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are two things that make this almost a no-brainer: the connection and the need. Riq Woolen played on teams that were coached and managed by both Dave Canales and Dan Morgan, so it's clear they know him and know what he can do.

The Panthers have been decimated by injuries at cornerback, and there's no help on the way soon. If there's a move the Panthers might make, it is more than likely this one because of the connection, need, and the fact that Woolen is almost assuredly available.

Colts WR Josh Downs

We love what Josh Downs could bring to the table at wide receiver. He's a man coverage savant, and he'd be an excellent, reliable outlet for Bryce Young when opposing teams bring pressure (which is all the time).

Unfortunately, wide receiver isn't a big need. The Panthers aren't going to invest more in the position when Xavier Legette is coming back soon. So, as much as this makes sense, it's the exact sort of move the Panthers just don't make.

Eagles G Landon Dickerson

The main problem here is that when healthy, Damien Lewis is elite. And Robert Hunt makes too much to invest more at guard. Unless the Panthers trade Hunt, they aren't bringing in another guard. And they're probably not going to trade Hunt because his value is so low and there's no depth up front.

Cardinals EDGE Josh Sweat

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) slips and looses the ball as he is defended by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The same logic sort of applies here. The Panthers need an edge rusher, but they have plenty of bodies and are expecting Jaelan Phillips to return soon. They know the position has been underwhelming, but it doesn't seem like they plan on addressing it externally.

Still, it is a need. The only problem with Josh Sweat is that he's just too good. He's going to be expensive and highly sought-after. Are the Panthers going to win a bidding war with other contenders? They probably won't even engage in one.

Buccaneers IDL Vita Vea

Vita Vea is one of the best interior defenders in the NFL. The Panthers need help stopping the run and rushing the passer. Check and check. Vea does both those things and would be an insane force next to Derrick Brown.

The Buccaneers probably won't trade him with the division in sight. They absolutely, unequivocally will not trade him to the division-leading Panthers, though. Maybe Vea is dealt, but it will not be to a division rival. We can dream, though.