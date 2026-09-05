4 Roster Cuts the Carolina Panthers Will Quickly Regret

The Carolina Panthers trimmed their roster to 53 in a delayed decision last week. There were obviously some tough calls to make, as there always are. Some players got cut that the Panthers surely wanted to keep.

And while many of them landed on the practice squad, there are a few who might be missed on the main NFL roster as soon as Week 1 arrives.

S Isaiah Simmons

Carolina Panthers linebacker Isaiah Simmons (27) makes a tackle on Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can a team miss a special teamer that badly? Maybe. NFL teams are beginning to see the value in dominating special teams, and having Isaiah Simmons helped the Panthers do that at times last year (see: his performance in the Wild Card Game).

Simmons also plays linebacker and safety, two spots that aren't exactly in tip-top shape on defense. He's on the practice squad, so he can come back easily, but we suspect the Panthers will miss him on special teams right away.

LB Trevin Wallace

Trevin Wallace didn't do himself any favors this offseason, but the Panthers are likely going to miss him. He wouldn't have made a huge difference, but he could've played the bridge and held it down competently enough until Bobby Okereke was ready.

Now, the Panthers not only don't have much linebacker depth, but they are also relying on a guy who wasn't signed until last week to be their starting linebacker in a few days. That's a recipe for disaster, and Wallace could've prevented that.

CB Corey Thornton

Stephen Gosnell (89) attempts to make a catch and is interfered with by Carolina Panthers cornerback Corey Thornton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, the Panthers are fairly thin at cornerback. That's a position they have a lot of talent at, but they also have some question marks. Chau Smith-Wade won the job and essentially forced Corey Thornton off the roster, but they might regret that.

If Smith-Wade flounders, the only other option at nickel is Jaycee Horn, who has only practiced there sparingly and is one of the best outside corners in the NFL. We understand that there's a limited number of roster spots, but Thornton not getting one may come back to haunt Carolina.

EDGE Cam Gill

The Panthers actually have plenty of depth off the edge, and for once, it seems like there's a good amount of talent. Even without Nic Scourton, the pass rush looked really good during the preseason, potentially fixing one of the most pressing issues this team has had.

That said, you can never have too much pass rushing, and Cam Gill had a really good preseason after signing on. The Panthers might've been hard-pressed to get him on the field, but that's a good problem to have.