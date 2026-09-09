The 1 Thing the Panthers Can’t Afford in 2026

With the season starting in less than a week, the Carolina Panthers have all the tools to make another run towards the top of the NFC South.

Almost every unit on this Carolina roster has new faces, with the exception of the receiver room starters and the backfield, with RBs Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks.

After winning the division in 2025 and playing in the postseason, the Panthers have a brutal schedule. Carolina faces six teams that made the playoffs in 2025. On top of those six teams, Carolina faces the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions, two playoff-caliber teams that had down seasons last year.

If Carolina wants to succeed throughout 2026, one unit will make a huge difference, and be the key to the next step forward for this franchise.

Panthers Cannot Afford More Offensive Line Injuries

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Carolina's offensive line will look completely different as the season starts on Sunday. The line will feature three new starters: Rasheed Walker at left tackle, Luke Fortner at center, and rookie Monroe Freeling at right tackle.

Freeling starting at RT wasn't the plan heading into training camp. Starting RT Taylor Moton was set to take first team snaps as he's been a long time starter, but came down with blood clots, and is set to miss the early portion of the season.

Rasheed Walker was a vital signing in free agency. Walker was badly needed after Ikem Ekwonu suffered a torn patellar tendon against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card game.

Thats two major injuries already. Ekwonu likely won't play a down this season, so Walker's health is vital for the offense overall and Bryce Young's leap. Monroe Freeling will likely have his rookie speed bumps, but his physical makeup and talent should translate well into the NFL.

Both tackle spots have the same backup, which shows how thin this line is right now. Stone Forsythe, a former sixth round pick, has histroically struggled againat opposing pass rushes and in pass protection overall.

This new-look offensive line is already a question mark heading into 2026. The last thing Carolina needs is to be on their third right tackle or third left tackle against strong defenses like Seattle's, Baltimore's, or Denver's.

If Carolina becomes even thinner on the offensive line, Bryce Young will be running for his life. Young has struggled with pressure in his career, and that can't continue if a contract extension is to come to fruition.