The Best Prospects Left For Carolina Panthers on NFL Draft Day 2

The Carolina Panthers found themselves in a position they didn't expect to be in last night, drafting one of the best offensive line prospects in this draft class at 19th overall, selecting Monroe Freeling out of Georgia.

This pick is receiving mixed reactions so far, but now that it's happened, it's time to look ahead: day two of the NFL Draft is tonight, and the second and third rounds are still spots where teams can find real contributors and the steals of the draft. Here are some of the best prospects that could land in Carolina in round two tonight.

R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) knocks the ball away from Tulane Green Wave quarterback Darian Mensah (10) before recovering the fumble during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

R Mason Thomas is a high motor guy; he is violent in pursuit and has some awesome bend around the edge. In his final two seasons with the Sooners, Mason totaled 31 total tackles, and 15.5 sacks, and that sack number likely would have been higher had he not gotten hurt in 2025 against Tennessee and missed the last three games of the regular season.

Thomas has really good speed; he makes up for being traditionally undersized for an edge with his explosiveness and ability to win the leverage battle by getting under an offensive tackle. Although the Panthers signed Jaelan Phillips, edge rusher depth is never a bad thing.

Germie Bernard, Wide Receiver, Alabama

Alabama 's Germie Bernard (5) makes a catch over Oklahoma's Gentry Williams (9) during the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A finalist for the Bilenticoff award in 2025, Bernard falling to the Panthers would be a steal in this draft class, and would ease Panthers fans who wanted Makai Lemon's consciousness. Bernard was the plug-and-play receiver for Alabama, could move and excel in different spots on the field, was great in space, providing a real YAC threat, and showed he can go up and in on contested catches as well.

Bernard also provides reliability, only dropping only six passes over more than 140 receptions in the last three years. His route running is smooth, and the Panthers could use another receiver who can be reliable in times when opposing defenses are keying in on Tetairoa McMillan

Treydan Stukes, Cornerback, Arizona

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stukes has gained a lot of buzz over the last few weeks, acing the NFL Combine, Stukes ran a 4.33 40-yard dash. Stukes isn't just an athlete though, hes got ball skills and really good Football IQ, having played snaps at corner, nickel, and safety, which makes him a more versatile secondary option.

Stuke's production picked up in his final year at Arizona, finishing the season with four interceptions. Stuke has great size for the NFL, standing around 6'2, and his ability to keep up with the fastest receivers in the league will bode well for him. Stukes could be the perfect replacement for Mike Jackson if Jackson departs after this season.

Zachariah Branch, Wide Receiver, Georgia

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Let's just get all the dawgs into Carolina. Branch is speed personified, running a 4.35 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. This is the next-best option for Panthers fans who wanted KC Concepcion. Branch provides burst out of the slot, is dangerous in space with the ball in his hands, and would immediately become the Panthers' punt returner.

Branch was a second-team All-SEC receiver in 2025, 10th in the country in catches with 81, and led Georgia in receiving yards with 811, and six touchdowns, and on the season as well. Branch provides a real vertical threat, and is the type of receiver that Carolina is lacking right now.