The Big New Challenge Facing Panthers Superstar Devin Lloyd

He was a first-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022 who did not have his fifth-year option picked up by the team about a year ago. Now he’s coming off his first Pro Bowl campaign, as well as a 2025 season in which he earned Second Team All-Pro honors.

Linebacker Devin Lloyd came up very big for a team that finished 13-4 and won the AFC South. It was quite the turnaround for a club that won only four games the previous season. The former University of Utah product appeared and started 15 games, and finished third on the club with 74 tackles.

The Jaguars finished first in the league in run defense, quite a turnaround for a team that finished 25th in the NFL in the same category one year earlier.

New Panthers’ LB Devin Lloyd came into his own in 2025 this past season

DEVIN LLOYD PICK-6!



KCvsJAX on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/kcGT0MZHLr — NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2025

Lloyd also totaled 1.5 sacks, five interceptions (tied for the second-most in the NFL), seven passes defensed, and a fumble recovery. He also added seven stops on special teams. In Jacksonville’s 27-24 home playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, the 6’3”, 235-pound defender amassed a half-dozen tackles and recovered a Bills’ fumbled kickoff in the second quarter.

Via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, an NFC executive said that Lloyd—the 10th-ranked off-ball linebacker according to executives, scouts and coaches—was a “physical run player, love his length in zone to get his hands on the football. Not as effective in man. Can blitz and rush and is versatile.”

LB Devin Lloyd excelled in all phases of defense in 2025

Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd with the SACK.

Texans offense looking... not good right now. Jaguars are smothering them pic.twitter.com/M7icOTMnqX — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) September 21, 2025

Lloyd’s versatility was on full display with Liam Coen’s club this past season. He graded out as Pro Football Focus’ No. 3 linebacker behind the 49ers’ Fred Warner and the Lions’ Jack Campbell. In terms of the position, he was 12th in the league in terms of run defense, fifth in pass rushing, and eighth in pass coverage. His 87.9 overall PFF grade was the highest of his brief career.

This offseason, Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan inked pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips to a four-year, $120 million deal and Lloyd to a three-year, $42 million contract. The latter should not only help Ejiro Evero’s run defense improve a few more notches, but should also help Phillips and second-year pro Nic Scourton make Carolina’s pass rush a lot more dangerous.

Devin Lloyd could be the Panthers’ defensive leader in 2026

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Fowler focused on one key aspect when it came to the addition of the four-year defender. “One thing to watch with Lloyd in 2026,” explained Fowler, “is how well he responds to a lead role. In Jacksonville, veteran Foyesade Oluokun handled much of the communication. But the Panthers were impressed with how Lloyd communicated during offseason workouts.”

Led by Lloyd, Ejiro Evero’s defense could be primed for a breakout performance and perhaps pave the way for the franchise’s first winning season since 2017.