Breakout Hopeful Nic Scourton’s Underwhelming Start to Panthers' Career Needs Assist

The start of training camp is less than two weeks away for Dave Canales’s Carolina Panthers, who look to defend their first NFC South title since 2015. Now the club looks to make it consecutive playoff appearances for the first time since they won three straight division championships from 2013-15.

There’s been many a piece penned by numerous NFL analysts regarding a team’s breakout player in 2026. When it comes to the Panthers, there have been two performers that have seemingly been mentioned the most.

On offense, it’s former undrafted free agent Jalen Coker, who finished strong this past season. Including a playoff loss to the Rams in which he totaled nine receptions for 134 yards and one score, the former Holy Cross product reached the end zone in four of his last six outings.

Panthers’ pass rusher Nic Scourton is primed for a big season

1st full sack for Nic Scourton!



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/Sy226PMQdq — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 19, 2025

On the other side of the ball, it’s Nic Scourton—the club’s second-round draft choice in 2025. He finished his rookie campaign with 47 tackles and five sacks. The latter number tied for the team lead with veteran Derrick Brown. The former Purdue Boilermaker/turned Texas A&M Aggie is Ben Solak’s choice as Carolina’s breakthrough performer in 2026.

“The best pass rusher on the Panthers last season was Scourton,” said the ESPN analyst, “a 21-year-old rookie. Of course, being the Panthers’ best pass rusher wasn’t much to write home about. Scourton’s pressure rate was 9.2 percent, well below the league average for starting edge rushers (12.6 percent). But he was always considered more of a developmental pick…”

Nic Scourton began to develop as the 2025 season unfolded

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The 6’2”, 257-pound defender played in all 17 games this past season, making eight starts. Slowly but surely, he began to make his presence felt. He made only two starts in the club’s first six contests and was held without a sack. In the Panthers’ final 11 regular-season outings came all five of his quarterback traps. Scourton started six of Carolina’s final eight games, and was also in the opening lineup in the playoff clash with the Los Angeles Rams.

This offseason, Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan opened the check book and signed a veteran pass-rusher to a four-year, $120 million deal, which should be a big help to the second-year defender.

Jaelan Phillips and Nic Scourton could be a potent pass-rushing duo

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“Now that Scourton will play opposite Jaelan Phillips,” explained Solak, “he should get easier assignments. He’s also more likely to get cleanup opportunities given Phillips’ style as a pocket-pushing bull rusher. Scourton doesn’t seem far off from a step forward; there’s plenty of good technique, both against the run and in the rush.”

It looks like there may finally be some hope for a defense that has produced an NFL-low 89 sacks since 2023. While Phillips was plagued by injuries during his third and fourth seasons with the Dolphins (2023-24), he played a total of 18 games (including playoffs) with Miami and Philadelphia in 2025. This blend of youth and experience could add up to some very good things for Ejiro Evero’s defense this season.