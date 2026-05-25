The Biggest Trap Game the Carolina Panthers Must Avoid in 2026

The Carolina Panthers schedule is notably hard; it's the schedule of a division champion after all. The Panthers have no shortage of litmus tests against proven teams such as the Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, and many others.

Your 2026 schedule 🗓️



📺 NFL Schedule Release tonight at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork @MillerLite pic.twitter.com/syMBVgqchw — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 14, 2026

Carolina won't be favored in much of their schedule unless they are miles better than most think they will be. There is one game they will be favored in, though, early on in the schedule, even on the road. The Panthers will travel to one of the league's worst projected teams this season, and it feels like the most guaranteed win of the year, which also makes it the most obvious trap spot in the schedule.

Panthers travel to Cleveland in Week 3

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA;Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Panthers aren't Super Bowl favorites by any means, but they should be better than the Cleveland Browns. The Browns have a strong defense but are still looking for their franchise QB and are potentially relying on either Deshaun Watson, who has only struggled and not stayed healthy since he got to Cleveland, or Shedeur Sanders, who showed flashes but was mostly mediocre as a starter.

This makes for a perfect letdown spot for the Panthers, especially if Carolina is coming off a division win on the road against the Atlanta Falcons, where Bryce Young has historically played some of the best Football of his career.

The Panthers' revamped defense should have a field day against Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders. Cleveland does have a whole new receiving core, but the QB play may still not be enough for it to matter. Nevertheless, a trap game is still in play, Bryce Young could ball out against Atlanta and then be smothered by Cleveland's defensive front at times and remain uncomfortable all game.

The Panthers may not have other trap games

Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) great Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) after a game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Looking at the schedule, Cleveland really does look like the only spot that could be classified as a trap game; other than that, the only chances of another one being in play are if the Atlanta Falcons or Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggle more than they're projected to.

If Baker Mayfield and this Bucs core have really plateaued and aren't as dangerous as they have been, or if the Falcons just don't have consistent QB play from Tua Tagoviloa or Michael Penix, either of those teams could be worse than projected to be, and then become a trap spot for a good Carolina team late in the season, but even that scenario has a lot of "ifs."