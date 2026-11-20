This Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium, the Carolina Panthers will be seeking their first home win since Week 4 when the slumping Baltimore Ravens invade Charlotte. Last Sunday, Dave Canales’s club snapped a three-game losing streak with a 20-17 victory at New Orleans. On Monday night, Jesse Minter’s team dropped its fifth consecutive game, a 23-20 setback to the then-winless Los Angeles Chargers.

It’s been an up-and-down season for Dave Canales’s club

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers are certainly an improved team this season on both sides of the ball, but injuries on the offensive line and at cornerback have played some part in an inconsistent 4-5 showing to date.

Nonetheless, president of football operations/general manager Dan Morgan continues to do a solid job adding talent to this roster. And according to Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus, Morgan’s second selection in the fifth-round back in April has been the league’s top rookie entering Week 11 of 2026.

Do Panthers have an NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate?

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rookie safety Zakee Wheatley sat out the season opener against the visiting Bears, and has been making up for lost time ever since. He’s played in eight games and has made five starts. He ranks sixth on the club with 32 defensive stops, has totaled one interception, a forced fumble, and is tied for fifth on the club with four passes defensed. The 6’4”, 204-pound defensive back has also seen some action on special teams.

“Wheatley played a career-high 63 snaps for the Panthers against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday,” explained McGuinness, “earning a 67.3 PFF grade in the win. Through the first 10 weeks of the season, he has secured a PFF grade above 80.0 both in coverage and as a run defender and has missed just 8.1 percent of the tackles he has attempted.”

Zakee Wheatley could see more playing time as the season unfolds

Zakee Wheatley gets his first INT off Jordan Love! pic.twitter.com/XGRdGtNw98 — Sports (@Sports) October 30, 2026

Let’s take it a step forward. The former Nittany Lion currently ranks second behind Green Bay Packers’ third-year pro Evan Williams in Pro Football Focus’ safety rankings. Williams has earned an impressive 90.9 grade, followed closely by Whatley (89.8). That includes an 84.0 mark in pass coverage, topped only by Williams (90.6) and former Falcon/turned Jacksonville Jaguar Jessie Bates III (89.3).

To date, the 24-year-old performer has played on just 64 percent of the Panthers’ defensive snaps this season. Of course, missing one game is certainly a factor when it comes to that statistic. In any case, last week’s playing time against the Saints seems to indicate that Carolina’s defense will be utilizing the standout rookie on a more consistent basis.