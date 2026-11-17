Todd Wash, interim defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, continued to make adjustments on defense in Sunday’s 20-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints. As the Panthers look to get more out of their young players, several saw more time on defense, including rookie defensive tackle Lee Hunter, who played 15 defensive snaps on Sunday after seeing 13 in the Panthers’ game against the Denver Broncos last week. Hunter made a huge play in the second quarter when he stopped Saints running back Travis Etienne for a loss on a fourth-and-inches play from the Panthers’ 25-yard line.

Lee Hunter Makes the Most of His Opportunity

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Lee Hunter (92) on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers have been hoping to get more out of the rookie, but his snaps have been somewhat limited so far this season. The Panthers have a number of defensive linemen and utilize a variety of defensive fronts, so it’s been difficult to find a consistent role for the rookie.

During the week leading up to the Saints game, Wash spoke about getting the rookie more playing time on the field. Hunter had 15 defensive snaps in Sunday’s game after seeing 13 in the previous game against the Denver Broncos.

“It is a major, major point of emphasis to make sure he gets more. I’ll take that. He has to play more. He’s a good football player, and it is as simple as getting him in the game, and he will be in the game more,” Wash said.

Hunter had three tackles on the day, including one for a loss. He made a big play on a fourth-and-inches from the Panthers’ 25-yard line when he burst through the Saints’ offensive line to bring down Etienne for a loss.

Zakee Wheatley Gets an Expanded Role Over Nick Scott

Oct 29, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Will Lee III (24) and safety Zakee Wheatley (20) on a pass reception during their football game at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers continued to make changes on defense in Sunday’s game, as rookie safety Zakee Wheatley played 63 defensive snaps while veteran Nick Scott played 28 defensive snaps, or 44% of the defensive total.

Wheatley took over the every-down role at safety alongside Tre’von Moehrig, as Scott moved to a role as the third safety in the Panthers’ secondary. Wheatley was inactive for the season opener against the Broncos but has played in every game since then, making his first start on Sunday.

Prior to the game, Dave Canales spoke with Scott about the change in role. Canales said that Wheatley’s development, along with his communication with his teammates, played a part in the decision to give the rookie safety more responsibility in the Panthers’ secondary.

Wheatley finished with three tackles, including one for a loss of 3 yards, and was targeted twice in coverage. He allowed one reception for 18 yards. Canales highlighted Wheatley’s communication with teammates, tackling and his ability to get the secondary on the same page.

Todd Wash Is Giving Panthers Players Opportunities to Produce

Oct 29, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive line coach Todd Wash during warm up at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It is clear that interim defensive coordinator Todd Wash is doing everything possible to help the Panthers be successful on defense. In addition to making changes to the defensive strategy, Wash is also making adjustments to give Panthers players opportunities to produce on the field.

These are positive moves by Wash and the rest of the coaching staff as the Panthers look to determine what a number of their younger players can provide on the defensive side of the ball. There is still a lot of work to be done on defense, but hopefully some of the younger players can continue to produce when given the opportunity.

The Panthers are continuing to look for ways to use the players on the roster in different roles throughout the season. Hopefully, Hunter and Wheatley can continue to produce when given the opportunity, giving the Panthers more reliable options on defense.