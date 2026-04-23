The Panthers Absolutely Should Pick KC Concepcion Over Kenyon Sadiq

The mock draft season is about to come to a screeching halt. The real McCoy kicks off Thursday night in Pittsburgh, and the Las Vegas Raiders don’t figure to use all eight minutes in terms of the top pick.

Later in the evening, it will be the Carolina Panthers’ turn in the first round. General manager Dan Morgan has the 19th overall selection. The mock draft predictions over the last month or more have included a pair of Oregon Ducks in tight end Kenyon Sadiq and safety Dillon Thieneman.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Pete Prisco of CBS Sports came out with his version of what teams “should do” on Thursday night. When it came to Dave Canales’s club, he threw another helmet into the ring in the form of Texas A&M wideout KC Concepcion.

Would the Panthers consider KC Concepcion with the 19th overall pick?

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M wideout KC Concepcion (WO16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I would consider tight end Kenyon Sadiq from Oregon here,” explained Prisco, “but I think landing a speedy playmaker will help the offense more. He would be a nice complement to Tet McMillan.”

That may be selling the versatile playmaker a little short. What Concepcion brings to the table is the ability to contribute to both the offense and special teams in numerous ways.

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is coming off an exceptional debut campaign in which he earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Former undrafted free agent Jalen Coker really came on once he took the field in 2025, and had a huge afternoon in the home playoff loss to the Rams.

Now add the one-time North Carolina State standout, who spent 2025 with the Aggies. In two seasons with the Wolfpack, Concepcion amassed 1,700 total combined yards and scored 18 touchdowns (2 rushing, 16 receiving) in 25 contests. He even threw a touchdown pass during his first season with the club.

KC Concepcion scored touchdowns 3 different ways in 2025

KC CONCEPCION PUNT RETURN TOUCHDOWN!



pic.twitter.com/xWpkWR7hjI — College Football Report (@CFBReport) October 26, 2025

However, it call came together for the 5’11 5/8”, 196-pound performer with Texas A&M this past season. There were a dozen touchdowns in 13 games with the Aggies, as well 1,400 total combined yards. Concepcion reached the end zone nine times as a pass-catcher, once as a runner, and twice on punt returns.

“Concepcion offers immediate burst and separation into space,” said NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “He’s elusive in beating press and getting into breaks with minimum damage from handsy coverage. While he has a one-speed approach, he can snap off routes with alarming suddenness, making him extremely difficult to match at leveraged break points. He’s instinctive against zone. He’s also a nightmare for man coverage on choice routes and near the goal line…”

KC Concepcion would give the Panthers more options than Kenyon Sadiq

I had a LOT of clips I couldn't fit into the article on Concepcion.



His ability to fight off/through/around contact during routes is a trait that translates. https://t.co/ntsJAieEEU pic.twitter.com/BAvJg232f4 — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) April 19, 2026

Yes, Sadiq comes off a big year in Eugene. He totaled 51 catches for 560 yards and eight touchdown and was one of the stars of the NFL Scouting Combine. He would give quarterback Bryce Young and the Carolina an option at the position the team hasn’t had in some time.

However, Concepcion could very well be a jack-of-all-trades that would not only challenge opposing defenses with his speed, but his special teams’ prowess could be a major factor as well.