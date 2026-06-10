The Panthers Can and Should Still Re-Sign Impactful FA Brady Christensen

There are still a ton of quality free agents who remain off an active roster at the moment. The Carolina Panthers have already had an aggressive offseason and free-agent period, but there are still some holes to fill and some insurance signings to make to add depth to certain position groups.

Carolina isn't unfamiliar with having offensive line depth, as the left tackle spot is currently an open competition between free agency signing Rasheed Walker and first-round draft pick Monroe Freeling. Another position that doesn't get talked about at all is guard, as both starter spots are filled.

The Panthers current starting guards are Robert Hunt at right guard and Damien Lewis at left guard. Both guards are entering their third seasons with the Panthers, and they will be critical in a season where Bryce Young has to elevate his play even more. While it's not what anyone wants, injuries happen every year in Football, and the Panthers are thin at guard past those two, but that can change.

Brady Christensen Is Still Available

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Brady Christensen (70) reflects before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Brady Christensen is entering his sixth season in the NFL in 2026. None of his offseasons will be as difficult as this one, as Christensen is recovering from a torn Achilles injury that sidelined him for almost all of last year.

Christensen has played all of his first five seasons with the Carolina Panthers, and has logged snaps at every spot on the offensive line, so there's some versatility that could really benefit Carolina throughout an entire season.

His versatility caught NFL analysts' eyes as well. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox dropped his "Ranking the 10 Best Unsigned Players Under 30" list, and Christensen cracked the top six of the rankings.

Christensen has totaled 34 starts for his career in Carolina, and now enters free agency coming off the worst injury of his career. Christensen is projected to leave Carolina, and was even labeled a great fit for either the Houston Texans or Los Angeles Chargers in Knox's list.

What Signing Brady Christensen Would Cost

Oct 13, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Brady Christensen (70) is introduced before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Coming off a major injury, the stock drops for Christensen a tiny bit, but nonetheless, he'd be a valuable asset. If the Panthers can conjure up roughly $3-6 million on what would likely be a one- or two-year deal, that price should be enough to land the soon-to-be 30-year-old guard.

Carolina will likely have to work some money around, but adding another piece who has starting experience could go a long way for the Panthers.