The Panthers Desperately Need Defensive Help and Not at Cornerback

Dave Canales’s team has lost its last three games. Shaky offensive play, some untimely turnovers, and numerous defensive issues have all contributed to the Carolina Panthers being outscored a combined 96-53 in setbacks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (43-13), Green Bay Packers (27-19), and Denver Broncos (26-21)—two of those defeats at home.

The Panthers are hurting on defense, literally, in two specific areas. Starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson were placed on injured reserve on September 30. Veteran pass rusher Jaelan Phillips has missed the last three games. And that aspect of the defense suffered a big blow even before the 2026 season was edge performer Nic Scourton was lost for the season when he tore his ACL on the first day of training camp.

Carolina’s pass-rushing issues are hard to ignore

When the #Panthers allow Princely Umanmielen (3) to hunt the QB, you see things like this. Speed and quickness against Penei Sewell using a dip-rip through contact to get pressure and a hit on Jared Goff. pic.twitter.com/mNNFrD1PVs — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) October 5, 2026

The numbers had become very repetitive the past three seasons, and the pass rush has still not progressed for the aforementioned reasons and more. Canales’s club and the Miami Dolphins are tied with an NFL-low 12 sacks, both in eight games. And to update a significant statistic, no team in the league has fewer quarterback traps (101) than the Panthers dating back to 2023.

Currently, Carolina’s top three sacks artists are second-year pro Princely Umanmielen (3.0), Phillips (2.5) and 2026 free-agent pickup Devin Lloyd (2.0). The NFC South leaders went two straight games without a sack until last Sunday when Patrick Jones II dropped Broncos’ quarterback Bo Nix. All told, 11 of the team’s dozen QB traps came during the team’s 3-2 start.

There’s still some veteran talent available on the open market

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Earlier this week, NFL writer Moe Moton of Bleacher Report focused on 10 performers that are still on the open market that teams could add at a bargain price. Moton had a few suggestions for the Panthers in terms of fit, and when it came to the defensive side of the ball, he pointed to a player that has spent some time in Charlotte.

“Coming out of Temple in 2017, Haason Reddick entered the league as a hybrid defender who can play inside and outside linebacker and settled into a pass-rushing role off the edge in his fourth season. Reddick logged at least 11 sacks in four consecutive campaigns between 2020 and 2023, but his production declined sharply after the Philadelphia Eagles traded him to the New York Jets in 2024, partly because of a lengthy holdout.” That included 11.0 sacks in 16 games with the Panthers in 2021.

Could pass-rusher Haason Reddick reunite with the Panthers?

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In his final two seasons with the Birds (2022-23), Reddick started all 34 regular-season games. He totaled a combined 27.0 sacks, five forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in those contests. He also played and started in four postseason contests over that span.

During Philadelphia’s 2022 playoff run which led to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII, he amassed 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Reddick earned a pair of Pro Bowl invites those two years before things went a little south. He spent 2024 with the New York Jets and logged one sack in 10 games.

“Reddick signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025,” added Moton, “logging 31 tackles (6 for loss), 2.5 sacks and eight pressures in 13 games (12 starts). In a designated pass-rushing role, Reddick should be able to make an impact. He could be a solid fit for the Carolina Panthers, who have generated the second-lowest pressure rate at 16.5 percent…”

Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan struck gold with the August additions of tight end Darren Waller and linebacker Bobby Okereke. Could he add another proven veteran who could aid the team during this rough stretch? There are certainly concerns at cornerback and won’t truly be resolved until Horn and Jackson return (the latter returned to practice on Wednesday). However, it’s the pass rush that’s been a problem for far too long.