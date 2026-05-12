There’s No Reason the Panthers Over/Under Line Should Be So Low

As a new NFL season approaches, over/under betting lines drop for each NFL team, setting a benchmark for how many games teams are projected to win. The Carolina Panthers line feels low, weirdly low, to the point where it feels like the sportsbooks are disrespecting Carolina and the offseason they’ve had up to this point.

The Panthers’ over/under has been set at 6.5 wins, which feels disrespectful given Carolina won eight games last year and the NFC South, then only made good moves this offseason, which should set Carolina up for another finish atop the division.

Carolina’s Offseason Additions Should Make for More Than 7 Wins

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) walks through the tunnel prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Through free agency and the NFL Draft, the Panthers have revamped their defense and added depth throughout the offense, both on the offensive line and in the receiver room. Free agency was defined by defense, bringing in Jaelan Phillips as the lead pass rusher to complement Nic Scourton and adding Devin Lloyd to the linebacker room, which desperately needed help with pass coverage.

As for the NFL Draft, the trenches got deeper, adding two blue chippers on the offensive line in LT Monroe Freeling and C Sam Hecht. Then, on the other side, adding All-Big12 defensive lineman Lee Hunter, who will likely start at nose tackle next to Derrick Brown, and bring immediate impact against the run.

With the added depth and top-tier talent at almost every position, it comes down to Bryce Young capitalizing on the best roster hes ever had around him by far. If Young does capitalize as he should, then the Panthers are surely going to win at least 7 games.

Carolina's Blatant Disrespect is Widely Recognized In the Media.

Feb 6, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Kay Adams (left) interviews Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young on the Up & Adams show set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Not only does the win total feel disrespectful to Panthers fans in Carolina, but it’s caught the eye of some of the national media as well. On her “Up&Adams” show, Kay Adams was completely shocked by the Panthers’ win total, only sitting at 6.5, saying, “What are we doing?” “Is this the most egregiously slap in the face line on the board?” “I think so.”

Another major NFL media personality, Rich Eisen, also weighed in, and was quite surprised by the low win total. On "The Rich Eisen Show," the self-proclaimed host was given the over/under and said, "Are you serious?" "That is disrespectful, that is an over."

Rich Eisen is literally every #Panthers fan thinking the 6.5 wins projecting is very low pic.twitter.com/rbWjgbzizd — (Thomas) threes&tds (@threesandtds24) April 29, 2026

Eisen and Adams hit the nail on the head with their reactions. The sportsbooks are either severely undervaluing the moves Carolina made this offseason or just blatantly ignoring them and sticking with the 6.5 over/under on the Panthers, just because they think 2025 was a fluke.

Regardless, the Panthers have the roster to potentially blow that win total out of the water, and if that happens, it'd be hard to believe Carolina gets disrespected like this by Vegas again.