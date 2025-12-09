There's nothing easy about the Carolina Panthers' remaining schedule

The 2025 NFL season comes down to these final four weeks. The “byes” are done, so all 32 teams will each play four games to close out this campaign.

Josh Kendall and Chad Graff of The Athletic released their NFL Power Rankings for Week 15. The focus here are the Carolina Panthers. Dave Canales’s squad was off last week, and managed to move three rungs up the ladder from the No. 18 spot to 15th. The Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both own 7-6 win-loss records atop the NFC South.

Along with the numerical ranking, Kendall and Graff included a worst-case scenario for each team. As for Carolina, they decided that his team would regret “letting this chance slip away.”

“Carolina has a 31 percent chance of making the postseason,” explained Kendall and Graff, “which is better than anyone would have expected at this point of the season. The problem is the Panthers have the 13th-hardest remaining schedule, with the Seahawks and two games against the Buccaneers still looming. Tampa, in particular, has been a problem. Carolina has won just one of its last 10 against the Bucs.”

In all honesty, the Panthers’ final four games are all challenging. This week, they face a New Orleans Saints’ team that defeated them, 17-7, at Charlotte in Week 10. In fact, Kellen Moore’s club is coming off a 24-20 victory at Tampa on Sunday.

Canales’s club host the Buccaneers in Week 16, and travel to Tampa in Week 18. As previously mentioned, the Panthers have won only one game in this series dating back to 2020. Finally, there are the potent Seahawks. After 14 weeks, Mike Macdonald’s 10-3 club is tied for the best record in the NFC, and own the league’s point differential at plus-161.

It’s time for Canales, Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan, and Derrick Brown and company to buckle up in what could be a memorable stretch run.

