Todd McShay's NFL Mock Draft Gives Carolina Panthers a Bryce Young Replacement

It's a make-or-break season for Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.

Young has struggled for the most part during his career, and while he took a step forward in 2025, it wasn't big enough to cement himself. He is, however, off to a great start in 2026 after Young exploded for 361 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1.

But there's still a long way to and if Young doesn't clearly show he is worthy of the starting spot for the long haul, the Panthers are likely to try and secure his replacement next year.

And that's something The Ringer's Todd McShay has the Panthers doing in his latest mock draft.

Todd McShay mocks CJ Carr to Panthers

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) looks to pass during the first half against the Rice Owls at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his mock draft for The Ringer, Todd McShay has the Panthers taking Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr with the No. 7 overall selection in the 2027 NFL Draft.

"I don't foresee the Panthers picking this early, but it would be time to move on from Bryce Young if that's the case," he said.

McShay then went on to give a scouting report for the Notre Dame signal-caller.

"Carr processes quickly, plays on time, and operates with the polished mechanics of a much more experienced quarterback," McShay explained.

"His quick release, anticipation, and ability to layer throws into tight windows give him an excellent NFL passing foundation. He needs more consistency when working the middle and throwing on the move, but he has a real chance to develop into a franchise starter," McShay added. "He’s got some Baker Mayfield–type moxie to him that I think Dave Canales would appreciate."

While it's nice to hear head coach Dave Canales would appreciate Carr, there's a good chance Canales doesn't survive a season that sees Carolina earn a bad enough record to be picking No. 7 overall.

As for the pick, a lot can change between now and the 2027 draft, but Carr is certainly a candidate to go this high. In two games this season, Carr has completed 71.4% of his passes for 492 yards and six touchdowns to zero picks.

If the Panthers are drafting this high, chances are it would be at least in part because Young did not answer the bell the way the Panthers hoped he would, in which case it'll be time add his replacement.

Although if Week 1 showed us anything, it's that Young could do enough to secure the long-term deal he'll be seeking and the Panthers can still stink because of the defense.