3 Major Takeaways from Panthers' Frustrating Loss to Packers

While it wasn't a 30-point blowout, the Carolina Panthers lost in frustrating fashion once again. Thursday Night Football ended with the Green Bay Packers securing a 27-19 victory. The score is a bit deceiving, as the Packers controlled most of the night.

This is Carolina's second straight loss, moving the Panthers to 3-4, and tying them for first place with the Atlanta Falcons. So far, the NFC South is shaping up like many thought it would: a tightly contested division with no team having a winning record.

The game was ugly for Carolina; the offense was ineffective for most of the night after initially taking a 10-6 lead in the first half.

Two weeks can make a world of difference. The Panthers were riding high after winning two in a row against the Lions and Eagles, but now the team has major questions to answer.

Here are three big takeaways from the TNF loss.

The Secondary Has to be Addressed

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Another game, and another injury to the Panthers' secondary. Carolina is literally on their last legs with this room; the injuries have now piled up more than anyone could've imagined. The Panthers' secondary injuries are as follows

Jaycee Horn: IR, torn quad

Mike Jackson: IR, groin

Akayleb Evans: IR, tricep, knee

Will Lee III: exited game vs. Packers, hamstring

There's still no timetable for Jackson or Horn's return, and Evans got placed on IR this week, so he'll be out for at least four weeks.

Will Lee III has been decent for the Panthers in an elevated role, showing flashes of what he can be long term with great coverage and denial. However, Carolina may not see him on the field soon, as he hurt his hamstring while trying to cover Packers WR Christian Watson.

Carolina needs to make a trade for a veteran corner; it doesn't have to be a star like Sauce Gardner, just someone who can step in and be reliable.

Bryce Young Can't Succeed Behind This Offensive Line

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Young finished the night completing 23 of 41 passes for 209 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. Those aren't good numbers, but anyone who watched the game won't blame Young for struggling.

Against the Packers, Young was sacked 6 times. Furthermore, Young was pressured on 22 dropbacks, which ties his career high. The offensive line is banged up with Taylor Moton and Damien Lewis out, but this is still inexcusable considering how good Young has been when protected.

Rasheed Walker and Monroe Freeling have been major disappointments, especially Walker, who was elite in pass coverage in 2025 and allowed just five sacks.

Carolina's Pass Rush Still Isn't Good

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Obviously, there are injuries. Carolina was without Jaelan Phillips on Thursday night, and has been without Nic Scourton all season.

With the injuries, the pass rush remains awful. The Panthers recorded zero sacks and zero QB hits on Thursday night. No scenario exists where Jordan Love has a clean pocket all game and the Panthers still win; it just can't happen, especially with how banged up the secondary is.

Carolina needs Phillips back sooner rather than later. Creating more pressure will help the defense in some capacity against other great QBs the Panthers will see this season.