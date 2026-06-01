The 3 Most Valuable Carolina Panthers in Fantasy Football This Year

The Carolina Panthers have long been a fantasy wasteland, but that's slowly changing. Over the last two years, Tetairoa McMillan, Rico Dowdle, and Chuba Hubbard have all been pretty good fantasy contributors. In 2026, there will be some Panthers players you'll want to draft.

Of course, someone like Tetairoa McMillan is going to go pretty high in the draft, so there's not a ton of value to be had. But there are some later picks or sleeper candidates on the roster that you should keep tabs on.

Unfortunately, especially on offense, where fantasy is most important, the Panthers still aren't brimming with talent. Still, there are three players who you'll want to consider in the draft. Plus, the Panthers' defense might be a much more viable pick/streaming option this season, so that's worth consideration.

Jalen Coker

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) celebrates his score with fans during the second half | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The WR2 in a mediocre passing offense usually doesn't merit much attention, but Jalen Coker is almost a lock to outplay his ADP. Right now, he's going as the 55th wide receiver off the board. If his playoff outburst is any indication, that's too low.

Provided he's healthy and draws secondary coverage with Tetairoa McMillan out there, Coker is set to feast this season and will be a much better player than his current fantasy slot suggests. He is a prime sleeper candidate and could win you your league if you get him in the right spot.

Bryce Young

Bryce Young hasn't ever really been fantasy-relevant. Even in 2025, he was too up-and-down for most fantasy managers to trust. But with another year under Dave Canales and a better offensive line (and a better defense to give him more opportunities), things should even out.

Young has a tough schedule, but he's also going as the 26th QB off the board. There's a good chance he outplays that and is absolutely worth taking a chance on in the later rounds when he's available, especially if you still need a QB.

Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Chuba Hubbard's fantasy stock is dwindling. He was bad in 2025 (and injured) after being drafted in the 40s, and now, the expectation is that it'll be more of the same with Rico Dowdle gone to Pittsburgh. But Hubbard might bounce back.

He's going as the RB27 now in fantasy drafts. In 2024, he was the 27th-best fantasy player, not just running backs. If he can bounce back and is healthy, he is almost a lock to be better than his current status.