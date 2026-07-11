Why Haven't Panthers Signed Bobby Wagner, Jadeveon Clowney, Or Matt Milano?

While training camps are getting ready to begin around the NFL, there are still quality players floating around with no team to call their own. This is the time of year when NBA free agency makes all the waves; that doesn't mean it's too late for some underrated signings to be made in football as well.

The Carolina Panthers should be taking advantage of some of these still-unsigned names. Not only for roster depth purposes, but cause a few of them could even start for Carolina at certain positions.

There are three names that stand out among available free agents, and according to one NFL analyst, they're all still viable contributors.

NFL Analyst's Top 100 Free Agents Revealed, 3 Names Carolina Should Pursue

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CBS Sports' Carter Bahns dropped his list of the top 100 free agents in this year's cycle. Eight of those free agents on the list are still unsigned. With that being said, there are three clear fits for Carolina.

The first player that Carolina should pursue is a reunion with the one who had 8.5 sacks last season. Jadeveon Clowney showed that, while he's not a premier pass rusher, he can still be a viable threat on the edge and wreak havoc at times.

The sack total was still top 20 in the league. Clowney wouldn't even need that level of production to be a real contributor for the Panthers, since Carolina's pass rush is built around Jaelan Phillips and Nick Scourton.

Phillips has injury concerns, even though last season he was fully healthy last season. Adding a depth piece to a pass rush that was the worst in the NFL last year is never the wrong move.

Panthers' Need for Another Off-Ball Linebacker Next to Devin Lloyd

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Arguably the best addition in Carolina's aggressive offseason, Devin Lloyd will improve the Panthers' pass coverage. Outside of Lloyd, there isn't much to be psyched about in that room. Trevin Wallace is the other back that will be next to Lloyd. Wallace has failed to play a full season in his first two years, and has only notched 36 tackles each year.

There are two free-agent linebackers who could add to the linebacker room and provide more talent. Matt Milano is a veteran who has high-level playoff experience. Milano has also notched seasons with over 50 tackles, and while he just matched Wallace's 36 tackles in 2025, there's at least proof that he can outperform those numbers.

The other linebacker available is Bobby Wagner, who is certainly in the twilight of his career but still has some juice left. Wagner was actually tied for the top five in solo tackles in 2025, with 79. Wagner is still a real threat as a run-stopper and tackles well going downhill.

Carolina made some really good moves this offseason, and there's no doubt the defense will be better. That doesn't mean it can't continue to get better, though. Adding some veteran talent to simply support the current roster can't hurt.