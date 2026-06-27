NFL Insider Has High Expectations for Panthers Defense in 2026

The Carolina Panthers' offseason has been defined by defense. Both in free agency and the NFL Draft, Carolina has made a point to bring in elite talent on that side of the ball. Free agency was the catalyst for the new-look defense, adding high-level talent like edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and inside linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Carolina also added some pieces in the NFL Draft, selecting defensive tackle Lee Hunter in the second round, outside corner Will Lee in the fourth round, and safety Zakee Wheatley in the fifth round. After a 2025 season where the Panthers' defense was ranked right in the middle, 16th in the league.

The Panthers defense has no excuse to regress in 2026, and one insider thinks they have top 10 potential.

Mina Kimes Says Panthers' Defense has Top 10 Talent

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On her self-titled podcast, ESPN's Mina Kimes explained how she was tempted to throw the Panthers defense into her top 10 for the 2026 season. The added talent is what almost gave Kimes the green light to do so.

On paper, the Carolina Panthers defense looks like one of the most improved units in football… pic.twitter.com/bhIciTjbDj — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 26, 2026

Explaining why she was so close to throwing Carolina in the top 10, Kimes said, "I'm so enticed by this defense. I was so close to putting them in the top 10 because they have top-10 players at premium positions. Derrick Brown, Jaelan Phillips, Devin Lloyd, Jaycee Horn, and Mike Jackson. Like that alone is enough."

The important piece of this, though, is that Kimes still didn't slot Carolina into her top 10 defenses. The reason for that is because of questions about other positions on that end, such as safety and nickel.

Those slots are currently filled by veteran safety Nick Scott, and the nickel spot is being experimented with throughout the offseason. Clau-Smith Wade and Corney Tornton are the two actual nickel corners, but Carolina is branching out and seeing how Jaycee Horn looks covering the slot rather than the outside.

Why the Panthers Defense Can't be Top 10 Yet

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The added talent certainly gives the Panthers top 10 potential, but right now it's a "believe it when I see it" situation for the unit. Carolina was the worst pass-rushing team in the NFL last season, ranking in the bottom three in the league in sacks and pressures.

The pass rush potential with Phillips is great, and Nic Scourton was a bright spot in 2025, but that's all on paper right now; it has to come to fruition before Carolina's defense can truly be touted as top 10. The secondary is still more of a reliable unit than the pass rush because of what Horn and Jackson have shown on the field, both having five interceptions on the season, including the playoffs.

Right now, the Panthers should rank in the 12-14 range as far as best defenses in the NFL. If the Panthers show out on that end early in the season, then that changes quickly.