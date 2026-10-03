Why the Panthers Actually Can Upset the Lions on Sunday Night Football

Simply put, the defending NFC South champions are beaten up. Earlier this week, the 1-2 Carolina Panthers put starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve. That’s just the start of a long list of injuries for the team as it prepares for a Sunday night visit from Dan Campbell’s 2-1 Detroit Lions.

Left guard Damien Lewis and wide receiver Xavier Legette are out. Meanwhile, wideout Jalen Coker, right tackle Monroe Freeling, and defensive linemen Lee Hunter and Cam Jackson are all listed as questionable.

Still, hope springs eternal. Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports pointed to five possible upsets on the Week 4 slate. And he doesn’t rule out Canales’s club evening its record this season via a victory on Sunday night.

Can the banged up Panthers surprise the Lions this weekend?

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“While the Lions look like a behemoth in this head-to-head because of their high-powered offense,” explained Sullivan, “it’s their lackluster defense that puts them on upset alert. Pretty much across the board, the Detroit defense is either at or near the bottom of the league.”

That’s pretty spot on. Dan Campbell’s club entered this week’s action ranked ninth in the NFL in total yards and rushing yards per game, while only seven teams were averaging more passing yards per contest. And you can’t get much more consistent when it comes to lighting up the scoreboard as the Lions have scored exactly 31 points in each of their first three contests. Hence, only the Buffalo Bills (101) and San Francisco 49ers (98) are ahead of Campbell’s team (93) in this category.

Panthers can take advantage of a poor Detroit defense

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Of course, there’s the other side of the ball. And it’s worth noting that while Detroit’s offensive unit has reached the end zone 12 times, Lions’ defenders have already surrendered 13 offensive touchdowns—four on the ground and nine through the air. In fact, the club has actually been outscored 95-93 in its first three games.

Only the Indianapolis Colts are giving up more total yards per game, and no team in league has allowed more passing yards per contest. That’s the kind of defense that gives every opponent a chance, especially one that has shown its capable of moving the ball and putting points on the board.

Carolina’s offense needs a bounce back performance

Jahmyr Gibbs with a Barry Sanders-esque TDpic.twitter.com/QbPYgc0RMk — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 27, 2026

“Last week,” added Sullivan, “Bryce Young and the Panthers’ offense came back down to earth a bit, totaling just 18 points in a loss to Cleveland on the road. However, because they are facing this Lions defense, I think they’ll look more like the offense that was averaging 35.5 points per game and 409.0 total yards per game over the first two weeks of the regular season.”

The Lions have quite the 1-2 punch in running back Jahmyr Gibbs (6) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (5). That duo has combined to score 11 of the team’s 12 touchdowns this season. Add in the fact that quarterback Jared Goff has thrown eight TD passes and has not committed a turnover means that Canales’s club is likely going to have to survive a shootout. And Detroit’s generous defense certainly gives them a fighting chance.