3 Matchups That Will Decide Panthers vs. Browns in Week 3

Just over 72 hours until Week 3 for the Carolina Panthers, as they head back on the road to face the Cleveland Browns in their home opener. Both teams are 1-1 and coming off road wins.

Panthers at Browns is Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, on FOX

In Week 2 Cleveland went down to Tampa Bay and narrowly beat the struggling Buccaneers. Carolina traveled to Atlanta for their biannual beatdown of the Falcons.

Now entering Week 3, both teams need this win badly to maintain the positive momentum. Cleveland still doesn't have high expectations, so they can at least start to change that this weekend. Carolina has higher expectations than the Browns; a loss in Cleveland could be even more disappointing than Week 1's debacle against Chicago.

Carolina has to win more facets of the game than the Browns, here are three matchups to keep an eye on Sunday afternoon

LT Rasheed Walker vs OLB Jared Verse

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Bryce Young has played at an elite level through two games in 2026, the first thing that needs to happen for that to continue is for Rasheed Walker to protect his blindside consistently.

Jared Verse is widely regarded as one of the best young pass rushers in all of football. Early in his career, Verse has already made two Pro Bowls and won Defensive Rookie of the Year. Verse doesn't have a sack yet this season, Walker needs to keep it that way.

So far, Walker has been up and down in pass protection, ranking 16th in the NFL in that category, according to PFF. Walker has allowed 7 pressures and 1 sack so far. Week 1, he was phenomenal, but in Week 2 against Atlanta, he struggled mightily.

Pass protection is even more important on the road. Bryce Young needs to get into a rhythm early and quiet what should be a loud building in Cleveland. The first step to that is clean pockets.

Carolina's Defensive Front vs Quinshon Judkins

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A good defense starts up front. Through two games this season, Carolina has to be better at stopping the run.

So far this season, the Panthers have done a poor job of stuffing the run, tackling running backs for no gain. In fact, Carolina's been the worst, posting just a 4% run-stuff rate. For context, the league's best run-stuff rate is currently 33%, led by the Buffalo Bills.

Derrick Brown and Bobby Brown III have to establish their presence early and keep Browns' RB1 Quinshon Judkins from gaining any momentum throughout the game. Those two certainly won't be alone in that effort; ILB Devin Lloyd is known for stopping runs right up the middle.

He played well last week, but Carolina has to make QB Deshaun Watson beat them with his arm. No one is convinced that Watson has turned the corner yet or can be consistently productive.

Panthers Secondary vs WR Denzel Boston

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Whether it's Jaycee Horn, or Mike Jackson lined up against Boston, shutting Denzel Boston down is crucial to limiting this Browns pass game.

The rookie receiver out of Washington has been a bright spot for Cleveland, especially in Week 2. Against the Buccaneers, Boston was targeted 7 times, catching 5 of those passes for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Boston is averaging 22 yards per reception, showing he can stretch the field with his elite vertical speed and 6'4, 215-pound frame. His touchdown against the Buccaneers was a 55-yard bomb to the end zone, where Boston got behind the defense.

Boston has to be at the top of the scout report for Ejiro Evero and this Panthers secondary; he's been the highlight of Cleveland's season.