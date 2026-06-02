It's Time for the Carolina Panthers To Call It and Trade Xavier Legette

The Carolina Panthers are adamant that Xavier Legette's going to figure it out. At least, that's what both head coach Dave Canales and GM Dan Morgan have said publicly. Their transactions, namely drafting Chris Brazzell II and signing John Metchie, suggest otherwise.

It's nice that they have faith, supposedly, in Legette after such a rocky, to put it mildly, first two seasons in the NFL. He's shown little to suggest a breakout is coming, but in everyone's defense, it took Legette a long time to break out in college, too.

Nevertheless, it's time for the team to stop waiting around for something that's never going to happen. It's time for the Panthers to call it and trade Xavier Legette.

Xavier Legette trade should be in order from Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) looks on before the game | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Xavier Legette was supposed to be the future WR1 after Adam Thielen left. He was drafted in 2024 after the Panthers traded up into the first round with that very goal in mind. In 2026, he very well could be WR4 or worse.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton pitched Legette as the one player the Panthers should consider trading now. It's hard to find a better candidate. Legette still has some upside, is cheap, and would probably benefit from a change of scenery.

Moton pointed out that Tetairoa McMillan immediately became an impact playmaker, unlike Legette. And 2024 UDFA Jalen Coker has also progressed way more than Legette despite battling injuries. Coker has 22 regular-season games to Legette's 31.

The selection of Chris Brazzell II, a slightly taller and slightly faster version of Legette, in the third round should "put Legette on notice," Moton wrote. But even if it doesn't, the insider makes a fantastic point.

"Regardless, in a low-volume passing attack, Legette is unlikely to see significant growth behind McMillan," Moton argued. Even if Legette keeps hold of his WR3 spot, is the WR3 in a low-end passing offense with a QB whose stats are never going to be that of a tier-one QB going to improve?

McMillan and Coker should and will dominate the target share. Is there going to be much left for Legette after? The best way for him to improve is to play against NFL defenses and get reps in the games. But if the ball's not going his way no matter what, it's going to be hard for him to figure it out.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs on to the field | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Because the Panthers have Brazzell and don't really need Legette to break out, they can afford to part ways with him. And because it's clear that he isn't going to get what he needs to improve in this offense, they should.

"The Panthers may be able to find a trade partner for Legette because of the wideout's draft pedigree, though the compensation won't be much because the wideout has fallen short of expectations," Moton concluded.

The Panthers have done well before, trading bad or disgruntled WRs for decent compensation, so they should be able to get something for Legette. Ultimately, it's time to do so.