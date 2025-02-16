Panthers 2024 draft class gets brutal ranking, bad grade from NFL.com
The NFL changes every year, but one constant is that the best teams build through the draft. It's not that signing outside free agents can't help a good team become a great one or turn a bad team into an average one - but over time teams need to be able to replace their talent with rookie contracts, or they'll fall behind the competition.
The Carolina Panthers have learned this the hard way, as their returns in the draft have been underwhelming for a while now, a bright spot here and there notwithstanding. It seems that the trend is going to continue, because the first draft class from general manager Dan Morgan leaves a lot to be desired.
While it's too early to write off any of the picks he made, the early returns aren't great. The verdict from NFL.com is that this was one of the worst draft classes in the league. Carolina's haul from 2024 has been ranked number 27 and given a C grade.
NFL.com on Panthers 2024 draft class
"In the wake of a rough 2023 season for No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young Carolina spent three of its first four picks in the 2024 draft on offensive weapons. The results weren’t ideal... Xavier Legette certainly doesn’t lack for raw athleticism, but the receiver struggled to corral the football, most memorablyin the near-upset of Philadelphia. Running back Jonathon Brooks, who tore his ACL in his final college season, didn’t make his NFL debut until Week 12. Two weeks later, he retore that ACL.
They did give kudos to a couple of undrafted contributors in wide receiver Jalen Coker and safety Demani Richardson. While it's important to be able to find under-the-radar talent like that outside of the draft, the Panthers will continue to finish at or near the bottom of the NFC as long as they continue to get mediocre results from the draft.
There is hope that tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, linebacker Trevin Wallace and nickel corner Chau Smith-Wade could yet develop into reliable starters - and Legette and Brooks have plenty of time to turn the narrative around. That said, this was not an inspiring start and the Panthes wll have to get better in this department.
