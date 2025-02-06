Panthers urged to spend bulk of offseason upgrading historically bad defense
The Carolina Panthers had a pretty awful defense last year. They gave up the most rushing yards in the game by a wide margin, the most points per game in the NFL, and the most collective points in NFL history. No matter which way you slice it, the Panthers defense was horrible in 2024.
They aren't a complete offense or special teams, either, but the defense is in so much worse shape. That's why one NFL insider is pleading with Carolina to devote their entire offseason attention to the defensive side of the ball.
NFL insider says Panthers defense needs all the attention
NFL.com's Kevin Patra believes the Panthers cannot afford to devote anything to any other position on the field that doesn't play defense. "Yes, adding another piece or two for Bryce Young is important, but the biggest issue in Carolina by the end of the season wasn't the quarterback. The Panthers' defense was a sieve with 7-yard holes," he said.
Patra said he knows reinforcements are coming, but they won't be enough. He went on to say, "The defensive front got bullied, allowing 179.8 rushing yards per game, most in the league. Not having Pro Bowler Derrick Brown hurt, but it's preposterous to allow nearly 200 yards rushing every game. Does Brown alone save 100 rushing yards per week? Worse still, the interior likely isn't even the biggest need this offseason. Carolina desperately needs to add pass-rush aid. A 31-year-old Jadeveon Clowney led Carolina edge rushers with 5.5 sacks. The 2024 Panthers defense was a toothless operation from front to back. It must be revamped in 2025."
This likely means spending on players like Zack Baun or Talanoa Hafunga and drafting someone like Jalon Walker or Mason Graham in the first round. Don't be surprised if most of the picks GM Dan Morgan has at his disposal go to defense in general.
