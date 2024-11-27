Panthers get bad news on rookie wideout's status for Week 13 vs. Buccaneers
The Carolina Panthers sorely missed Jalen Coker last week. His large frame might have helped them score more often in the red zone instead of settling for four field goals. This week, the Panthers might have to learn to live without the undrafted rookie out of Holy Cross as the team got bad news on his status.
Jalen Coker's status for Week 13 start unlikely
According to Mike Kaye, Jalen Coker is unlikely to play again this Sunday. The wide receiver had a quad injury come up late last week in practice and it cost him a start against the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, he's primed to miss his second consecutive game.
Coker had burst onto the scene for the Panthers, jolting into the top 10 of all rookies in receiving yards before he missed last week. He and Xavier Legette, along with tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (also unlikely to play) formed a dynamic trio of pass-catching rook
Coker is week-to-week at this point. The injury wasn't considered that serious, and he's not going on Injured Reserve yet. If Coker does land on the IR, his season would likely be over since it's now Week 13. The undrafted free agent was enjoying a breakout campaign, so it's unfortunate that injuries have derailed him.
