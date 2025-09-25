Panthers starter Bryce Young earns modest bump in NFL QB power rankings
A lot of players have disappointed for the Carolina Panthers offense so far this season. Chuba Hubbard is averaging less than four yards per carry and hasn't scored. Ja'Tavion Sanders has shown no progress from his rookie year. The entire wide receiver corps outside of Tetairoa McMillan has fallen well short of expectations.
While Bryce Young has had his moments he also hasn't managed to find the same rhythm he had going in his last three starts of the 2024 campaign. Heading into Week 4, Young is still getting disrespected in many quarterback rankings. According to CBS Sports, he's up two spots from last week, but still only 28th in the league.
CBS Sports on Bryce Young
"No one had him pegged for a 30-0 win over the Falcons in Week 3, but his best work came as a scrambler, as he still hit just 51.4% of his throws. Can Carolina ever establish an aerial attack?"
For those counting, that's one spot lower than New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart, who's about to replace Russell Wilson and make his first start at this level. It's also lower than Tennessee Titans rookie Cam Ward, and Atlanta's Michael Penix Jr, who didn't even look like an NFL starter when we saw him in Sunday's shutout win for Carolina.
C.J Stroud is also struggling to start the year, as is Tua Tagovailoa - but they're also ranked higher than Young on CBS' list.
To some extent Young is still the victim of flawed pre-draft narratives about his lack of size and ability to compete at this level. While he's proven them wrong, the only way he's going to really rise in these rankings is to consistently out-perform guys who should be ranked lower than him. As of yet, that hasn't happened.
Young should have a golden opportunity these next few weeks to really establish himself as a respectable starter - the next four games on the Panthers' schedule are all winnable.
