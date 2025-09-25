Ex-Seahawks star Russell Wilson shares defiant statement after Giants benching
Now in Year 14 in the NFL, Seattle Seahawks legend Russell Wilson might be at the end of the road.
Amidst an 0-3 start, the New York Giants benched Wilson going forward in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart. This comes after an ugly 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football," in which Wilson completed 18 of 32 passes for 160 yards and two interceptions while drawing boos from the home crowd.
He completed 59.1 percent of his passes for 778 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in his three starts, but most of that production came in Week 2 against an awful Dallas Cowboys defense.
Being benched by the Giants - who, as a reminder, have made the playoffs just twice since they won Super Bowl XLVI in the 2011 season - is rock bottom in what's been a tumultuous post-Seahawks career for Wilson, and could signal the end for the 36-year-old quarterback. However, Wilson believes he still has some gas left in the tank.
Seahawks legend remains confident after Giants benching
"I'm not done. I've got so much belief in myself and know what I can be capable of. I believe I was able to show it, especially on the road in Dallas and everything else," Wilson told reporters. "I know I can help this football team if that comes up ... You control your attitude and you control your gratitude. And those two things are important to me, because I love the game, I love the process, and I respect it. That's the only thing I know.
"Life is about response. I went to the children's hospital on Tuesday, and when you go and you see kids fighting for something that is maybe outside of what they can handle at times, it gives you a lot of perspective. So for me, life is about response, and I know that I'm gonna respond in the right way every day."
Wilson joined the Giants on a one-year deal in March, and this benching all but assures he won't be around past this season. However, he will not request his release or ask for a trade, as he wants to help Dart become the best quarterback he can be.
"I'm focused on helping this team win," he said. "I'm focused on helping Jaxson. I'm focused on me getting ready to be the best version of me today on Wednesday. I want to be here. I love this organization. I love the process of it all, I love the guys in the locker room. I'm not giving up on us in this season."
Wilson was fantastic throughout most of his time in Seattle, as he made the Pro Bowl nine times in 10 seasons and helped the team win its first Super Bowl in 2013. He is the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards (37,059) and passing touchdowns (292).
It's unfortunate that Wilson has struggled since leaving Seattle in 2022, but he will undoubtedly have a place in the Seahawks' ring of honor when all is said and done.
