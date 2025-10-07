Panthers’ Bryce Young finds tight end position more to his liking in 2025
In their past two games, the Carolina Panthers had something happen that didn’t occur in their first three contests. Their tight end room found the end zone. That was something that was extremely rare a season ago, but things could be changing for Brad Idzik’s offense,
In 2024, a quartet of Carolina Panthers’ tight ends—Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Ian Thomas, and Felipe Franks—teamed for 60 receptions, good for 595 yards and three scores, two of those TDs by Tremble. Five games into this season, Tremble (12), Sanders (11), Mitchell Evans (6), and James Mitchell (3), have already teamed for 32 catches, 252 yards and three touchdowns.
Quarterback Bryce Young (7) and backup Andy Dalton (1) have combined to throw eight touchdown passes in five games this season. Three have gone to tight ends—Evans (2) and Tremble (1), three to wideouts—Hunter Renfrow (2) and Xavier Legette (1), and two to running back Chuba Hubbard.
Evans put up solid numbers in his final season with the Fighting Irish in 2024, totaling 43 catches for 421 yards and three scores. The former Golden Domer has reached the end zone in each of the Panthers’ last two games. The fifth-round pick from the University of Notre Dame received a solid pre-draft scouting report from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein.
“Combination tight end who came back strong from a season-ending knee injury in 2023 and got better and more productive as the season progressed. Evans is willing as a blocker and has the size to help in that area, but he would be more consistent with better pad level and strain to finish what he starts.”
“He catches passes aligning in-line or from the slot and frames up defenders to create catch space when contested," added Zierlein. "He has good ball skills, and put a couple of spectacular catches on tape, but he will lose effectiveness beyond the second level. Evans’ size and dual-capacity ability on all three downs gives him a chance to become a starter with average catch production.”
Meanwhile, this could be an even more effective group once Sanders, who has missed two straight contests, gets healthy. It also gives future Panthers’ opponents a little more to think about when it comes to defending Carolina’s passing attack.
