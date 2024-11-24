Panthers vs. Chiefs: Latest odds, predictions, what to watch for, injury updates for Week 12 matchup
Today's the big day for the Carolina Panthers as they face the most difficult opponent on their 2024 schedule in the Kansas City Chiefs. The Panthers have home-field advantage and maybe even a little momentum on their side, but nevertheless the Chiefs are heavy favorites for today's game.
Here's everything you need to know about this matchup, beginning with the latest odds.
Panthers-Chiefs latest odds
All week the Chiefs have been favored by 11 points over the Panthers despite being the road team. The latest figures at DraftKings Sportsbook have a small change, and Carolina is now only a 10.5 point underdog with kickoff about five hours away. While it's unusual to see any home team that much of an underdog, it's probably appropriate given where these two teams are heading into this matchup.
Panthers injuries
As far as injuries go, Carolina has a lot of question marks on the roster, as eight different players have been listed as questionable on the team's final injury report for Week 12. We know that some of them will play today, including veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen and rookie running back Jonathon Brooks. However, we don't know about Jadeveon Clowney, D.J. Wonnum, Jalen Coker or kicker Eddy Pineiro. The Panthers will also be without running back Miles Sanders, who was placed on injured reserve on Saturday.
Chiefs injuries
For Kansas City the biggest injury issue is for their starting running back Isaiah Pacheco, who has been ruled out this week due to an ankle issue. With Pacheco out the Chiefs will lean on Kareem Hunt and Samaje Perine in the run game.
What to watch for
The Chiefs may have the greatest quarterback in the world on their side in three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. However, this season it's been Kansas City's defense that's been winning them games. Heading into Week 12 the Chiefs rank third against the run thanks to a tough front featuring superstar defensive tackle Chris Jones and defensive end George Karlaftis, who leads the team with four sacks this year. On the other side of the ball the Chiefs are led by tight end Travis Kelce, who has a team-high 80 targets in 2024, 32 more than any other player.
As for the Panthers, they're giving the ball to second-year quarterback Bryce Young, who's making his fourth-straight start after being benched for six weeks following a brutal start to the season. Young has shown improvement in each of his last three games, including solid outings against tough defenses in Denver, New Orleans and the Giants. Another step forward today would be a great sign for his future.
Panthers-Chiefs prediction
Anything can happen on Any Given Sunday, including one of the worst teams in the NFL upsetting one of the best. That said, it's a long shot for Carolina today going up against a team that's won at least 11 games six years in a row. In that same stretch the Panthers have only won 21 games all together and haven't posted one winning record. We're not expecting a blowout, but it would come as a shock if Carolina could actually pull off an upset. The Chiefs' roster is simply too much better in too many places compared to the Panthers - especially at the position that matters most. Chiefs 34, Panthers 23.
