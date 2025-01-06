Commanders to Play Buccaneers in Wild Card Round
With the late slate in Week 18 officially done, the Washington Commanders now know who they will play in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
After the Los Angeles Rams lost 30-25 to the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium, they fell to the No. 4 seed, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a boost to No. 3 and a date with the No. 6 seed Commanders.
The two teams met back in Week 1, where the Bucs walked away with a two-touchdown victory. However, a lot has changed since then.
The Buccaneers finished the season 10-7, winning six of their last seven games to clinch the NFC South after beating the New Orleans Saints 27-19 at home.
The Commanders won five in a row to end their season, including today's victory against the Dallas Cowboys on the road.
The two teams last met in the playoffs in 2020 where Washington lost at home to Tampa, who then went on to win the Super Bowl with Tom Brady under center.
Time and date for the game will be revealed sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning.
