Panthers should pursue Eagles $57 million star rumored to be on trade block
The Carolina Panthers need to add more weapons in the passing game for ascending quarterback Bryce Young, and a new possible option for general manager Dan Morgan to explore is reportedly on the trade block.
According to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, the Philadelphia Eagles are open to trading tight end Dallas Goedert, who is in the final year of his four-year, $57 million contract.
"Sources: The have been open to trade talks involving TE Dallas Goedert and DE Bryce Huff," Schultz reported. "Goedert is in the final year of his deal, while Huff — one of last year’s big free-agent signings — has seen limited playing time due to Philly’s deep rotation."
The Eagles have been making some cost-cutting moves this offseason, and it appears Goedert is one of the ways they are going about that. According to Over The Cap, the Eagles would save $4 million by trading Goedert with a post-June 1 designation.
Goedert is one of the better all-around tight ends in the NFL but has had issues staying healthy during his career. Goedert hasn't played in a full season since 2018 and missed seven games in 2024.
Even still, Goedert would provide a significant upgrade for the Panthers' tight ends room that currently includes a promising but unproven player in Ja'Tavion Sanders, and Tommy Tremble, who doesn't offer much as a pass-catcher. On top of all that, Goedert would bring a much-needed veteran presence to the offense.
According to insider Josina Anderson, the Eagles are hoping to secure a fourth-round pick for Goedert's services and are open to taking a pick in future years, but that might be wishful thinking considering his age (30), injury history and contract situation.
Anderson adds that some interested parties are looking to offer a lower pick and want to readjust Goedert's contract before acquiring him.
The Panthers should definitely be interested in the veteran tight end to support Young, but a fourth-round pick is too high based on the situation. Carolina could be players if they can get Goedert for a later Day 3 pick, though.
