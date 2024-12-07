Dave Canales and Jadeveon Clowney vouch for the reputation of Eagles fans
The Carolina Panthers are about to face their toughest test yet of the 2024 NFL season. Tomorrow afternoon they roll into Lincoln Financial Field to face a Philadelphia Eagles team that's won eight games in a row and is uniquely-suited to exploit Carolina's biggest weaknesses. If that weren't enough, the Panthers also have to deal with one of the most... unique fanbases in the NFL. That they used to have a jail at the Eagles' stadium tells you about all you need to know.
While it's been a long time since this team played a road game in Philadelphia, there are at least a couple people around who have prior experience with Eagles fans. When David Newton at ESPN asked head coach Dave Canales about them yesteday, he seemed almost impressed by how mean they can be. Here's what he shared.
Dave Canales on Eagles fans
"With Philly it's the nature of the fans, you know? They're hungry. And they're speaking directly to you and calling people out by name and like, it's an educated fanbase. Certainly, they've been playing football there a long time so, it's a great challenge."
10-year veteran Jadeveon Clowney also has experience with playing in front of an Eagles crowd. Here's what he had to say about it in the locker room on Friday.
Jadeveon Clowney on Eagles fans
"I know they love their fans, but i"m sure teams don't love their fans. We can't stand their fans, but Philly fans they love their team... they throw stuff at you. They do everything. They talk the most junk out of any fans I ever dealt with throughout my career."
Clowney admitted that he leaves his family behind when his team travels to play Philly. Speaking of Clowney, he did not practice at all this week and is listed as questionable, but Canales told reporters yesterday he expects him to play. Clowney and the rest of Carolina's defensive front line have the most-important task of the day: trying to slow down the Eagles' league-best rushing attack.
