Panthers head coach Dave Canales needs to sit Xavier Legette vs. Falcons
Over the last 10 years only one team that has started out the season 0-3 has made the playoffs, which means tomorrow's home opener against the Atlanta Falcons is the definition of a must-win matchup for the Carolina Panthers.
It also means that Panthers head coach Dave Canales needs to put his best foot forward, and right now that probably means he has to sit his most-disappionting player thus far this season. That unfortunate label belongs to second-year wide receiver Xavier Legette, who has totaled just eight receiving yards through two games.
Legette is listed as questionable on the injury report with a hamstring issue but Canales says he's bugging him to play.
Dave Canales on Xavier Legette
More importantly, Canales has to make the best decision for the team.
Legette is a great athlete and the Panthers do need him to start producing more for this offense. However, right now he's doing far more harm than good when he's on the field - and keeping him on the sidelines for at least a week might have a positiive effect the way benching Bryce Young did last year.
If the Panthers do put Legette on their inactives list, it would open up a spot for rookie wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., who's been a healthy scratch in the team's first two games despite impressing during training camp. Horn's speed might open up a vertical element that's been missing for Carolina's passing game.
Carolina will also be without starting outside linebacker Patrick Jones II, so rookies Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen are expected to finally get some real playing time. Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton has also been ruled out for Sunday.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers’ legend Steve Smith is totally out of line for ripping fans
Bryce Young chooses interesting word to describe WR Xavier Legette
Why coach Dave Canales might be setting Bryce Young up for failure
Panthers’ injury luck not improving heading into 2025 home opener